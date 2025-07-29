The 'Clearest Lake In The World' Is A Hidden New Zealand Treasure Surrounded By Waterfalls And Untouched Forest

New Zealand is a truly spectacular destination for travelers. Besides the jaw-dropping natural beauty of the landscapes here, the South Island is one of the safest islands in the world. Head to Nelson Lakes National Park and trek into the wilderness to find a gorgeous lake: Rotomairewhenua, also called the Blue Lake. Dubbed the "clearest lake in the world" by the Nelson Tasman website, you can see to a depth of more than 262 feet (80 meters). The vibrant blue and green waters sparkle beneath the midday sun, creating a heavenly aura that reaches down to the very bottom of the lake, which you'll have no problem gazing down into.

It's not easy to get to Rotomairewhenua, but that's part of what makes this lake so special. You can't get to the lake by car or on a day hike. The Blue Lake is accessed as a side trip from the Travers-Sabine Circuit — a multi-day hike in Nelson Lakes, covering approximately 50 miles over 4 to 7 days. If you don't have the time or ability for the full circuit, you can take a water taxi from Lake Rotoroa Jetty to Sabine Hut, shortening the time to a two-day round-trip adventure. The walk from Sabine Hut to West Sabine Hut is approximately 5 hours, and the hike from West Sabine Hut to Rotomairewhenua is about 4.5 miles and will take 2.5 hours. The following day, you'll need to hike back from the Blue Lake to Sabine Hut (a minimum of 7.5 hours) to get a return water taxi.

This is a remote backcountry destination, so there are no hotels or properties with amenities. Blue Lake Hut is a 16-bunk hut that's a convenient overnight location for a trip to Rotomairewhenua. You'll need to bring your own sleeping and cooking gear, plus warm and waterproof clothing and other assorted camping equipment.