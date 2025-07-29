Europe's Lively Capital City Is A Cultural Crossroads With Youthful Energy, Artsy Vibes, And Endless Museums
Brussels, the cosmopolitan capital of Belgium and the de facto capital of the European Union, is a mix of Old World grandeur and contemporary culture. At the heart of the city is the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most beautiful squares in Europe. The square used to be the region's commercial center, and its beauty lives on in the gold-leaf–covered guild houses and the majestic 15th-century Town Hall. However, every two years in August, this square blooms into the famous Flower Carpet (pictured above). History buffs will also be delighted to know that just steps away is La Maison du Cygne, the historic bar where Karl Marx wrote parts of The Communist Manifesto.
Architectural elegance spans centuries in Brussels. The neoclassical Royal Palace, the official working residence of the Belgian king, opens to the public during summer. In the nearby Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, chocolatiers, bookshops, and boutiques sit beneath vaulted glass ceilings. Once you see its beauty for yourself, you won't be surprised by its cinematic appearance in biographical film "The Danish Girl." See how this gorgeous indoor mall holds up against the 10 best shopping experiences in Europe.
A short walk from the Grand Place leads you to Manneken-Pis, a peeing statue who has become a giant symbol of Brussels' cheeky spirit (pictured below). The bronze statue owns a wardrobe of over 600 costumes, which are changed for special occasions: Santa Claus, Elvis Presley, national uniforms, you name it. His ever-changing look is displayed at the nearby GardeRobe Museum.
Food, art, and nightlife in Brussels
You can't walk more than a block in Brussels without encountering a tempting treat. Frites are crispy perfection, usually served in paper cones with creamy sauces. Waffles come in two styles: the light Brussels style and a dense, caramelized Liège. As for chocolate, expect artisanal gems and iconic brands like Neuhaus and Godiva everywhere. Also, Belgium is a pilgrimage site for beer lovers, especially at the iconic Delirium Café and its over 2,000 beer varieties, from the award-winning delirium tremens to the chocolate-infused floris chocolat. Across the road, you'll find the female counterpart to Manneken Pis called Jeanneke-Pis. This bronze statue of a little girl squatting and peeing offers a modern twist to promote gender balance, according to the artist Denis Adrien Debouvrie.
But Brussels' nightlife goes well beyond one bar. A night out in the world's second most cosmopolitan city means you'll get to meet people from every corner of the globe. Nearly 40% of its residents are foreign nationals, representing 184 different nationalities (per Visit.Brussels). You might hear five languages in a single conversation and make friends over a Trappist beer.
Just a 15-minute walk from Delirium Café, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts is home to a vast collection of masterpieces, especially strong in painters like Peter Paul Rubens and Pieter Bruegel. The complex includes several museums under one roof, covering everything from classical to modern art. Highlights include haunting works by Belgian artist René Magritte in the dedicated surrealist section and impressive temporary exhibitions that draw art lovers from across Europe.
Getting to Brussels and moving around in the city
Middle-aged and senior folks will be happy to know how Brussels brings their generation's childhood adventures to life. It's the birthplace of Tintin and his maker, Hergé, as well as the Smurfs' creator, Peyo. Make sure to follow the Comic Book Route through the city, a walking trail that features over 50 massive murals of beloved characters. The Belgian Comic Strip Center offers original Tintin sketches and a dedicated section celebrating the Smurfs' history and global success. You'll even find a giant Smurf statue near the Gare Centrale!
To fly into Brussels, the Zaventem Airport is the city's main international hub and easily accessible to the center by direct train, bus, or taxi. The Charleroi Airport, which primarily serves budget carriers like Ryanair and Wizz Air, involves a longer commute, usually via shuttle bus or private transfer, but it's often the cheaper option for intra-European travel. However, as Brussels is a rail hub for international travel, high-speed trains can easily take you around Europe (just remember Rick Steves' advice and buy your tickets in advance). You can get to and from Paris in just 1.5 hours or London in two. Once in Brussels, getting around is smooth and stress-free: the metros, trams, and buses are frequent, affordable, and well-connected. Make sure to download the STIB-MIVB app to track public transport in real time.