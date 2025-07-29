Europe's Lively Capital City Is A Cultural Crossroads With Youthful Energy, Artsy Vibes, And Endless Museums

Brussels, the cosmopolitan capital of Belgium and the de facto capital of the European Union, is a mix of Old World grandeur and contemporary culture. At the heart of the city is the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most beautiful squares in Europe. The square used to be the region's commercial center, and its beauty lives on in the gold-leaf–covered guild houses and the majestic 15th-century Town Hall. However, every two years in August, this square blooms into the famous Flower Carpet (pictured above). History buffs will also be delighted to know that just steps away is La Maison du Cygne, the historic bar where Karl Marx wrote parts of The Communist Manifesto.

Architectural elegance spans centuries in Brussels. The neoclassical Royal Palace, the official working residence of the Belgian king, opens to the public during summer. In the nearby Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, chocolatiers, bookshops, and boutiques sit beneath vaulted glass ceilings. Once you see its beauty for yourself, you won't be surprised by its cinematic appearance in biographical film "The Danish Girl." See how this gorgeous indoor mall holds up against the 10 best shopping experiences in Europe.

A short walk from the Grand Place leads you to Manneken-Pis, a peeing statue who has become a giant symbol of Brussels' cheeky spirit (pictured below). The bronze statue owns a wardrobe of over 600 costumes, which are changed for special occasions: Santa Claus, Elvis Presley, national uniforms, you name it. His ever-changing look is displayed at the nearby GardeRobe Museum.