How Far In Advance You Should Buy Train Tickets When Traveling In Europe, Per Rick Steves

Traveling in Europe is remarkably easy by train. Whether you plan to only travel within one country or hop around the continent, it's often affordable and convenient to avoid flying or renting a car. While you can book train tickets on the day of your anticipated travel, travel expert Rick Steves, who has in-depth recommendations for taking trains in France, recommends booking in advance across the continent, which can save you a significant amount of money.

European train tickets can be purchased in various ways. If you prefer to take care of things before leaving home, you can buy them in the United States, either through a U.S.-based retailer (Steves has a partnership with Rail Europe) or online through a country's national rail website. If you're unsure when exactly you'll want to travel, tickets can also be purchased at the train station or online while you're in Europe. The closer you get to the travel date, however, the more expensive tickets are likely to be. One type of train, Steves says, is a game-changing hack for smart, scenic travel.

Advanced purchases are one of the best ways to save money while traveling, especially if you plan to take many trains. However, how far in advance you need to reserve tickets depends on the country. In Switzerland and most eastern European countries, Steves notes that advanced ticket deals either aren't worth it or do not exist — the price you pay will typically be the same, whether purchased months in advance or on the day of travel. If traveling via the Eurostar Chunnel Rail (which runs most notably between London and Paris), tickets are available up to six months before your trip (sometimes nine months, though that's less common), and will be cheaper the earlier you book.