How Far In Advance You Should Buy Train Tickets When Traveling In Europe, Per Rick Steves
Traveling in Europe is remarkably easy by train. Whether you plan to only travel within one country or hop around the continent, it's often affordable and convenient to avoid flying or renting a car. While you can book train tickets on the day of your anticipated travel, travel expert Rick Steves, who has in-depth recommendations for taking trains in France, recommends booking in advance across the continent, which can save you a significant amount of money.
European train tickets can be purchased in various ways. If you prefer to take care of things before leaving home, you can buy them in the United States, either through a U.S.-based retailer (Steves has a partnership with Rail Europe) or online through a country's national rail website. If you're unsure when exactly you'll want to travel, tickets can also be purchased at the train station or online while you're in Europe. The closer you get to the travel date, however, the more expensive tickets are likely to be. One type of train, Steves says, is a game-changing hack for smart, scenic travel.
Advanced purchases are one of the best ways to save money while traveling, especially if you plan to take many trains. However, how far in advance you need to reserve tickets depends on the country. In Switzerland and most eastern European countries, Steves notes that advanced ticket deals either aren't worth it or do not exist — the price you pay will typically be the same, whether purchased months in advance or on the day of travel. If traveling via the Eurostar Chunnel Rail (which runs most notably between London and Paris), tickets are available up to six months before your trip (sometimes nine months, though that's less common), and will be cheaper the earlier you book.
Other ways to save on train tickets
If you're planning to hop around a lot, a rail pass might be the best option. Rail passes cover the full cost of train travel in each country for the duration you choose. This can be cheaper overall than booking individual tickets if you plan to take the train more than once or twice. Rick Steves considers them worth buying if you'll be traveling by train for more than three days during your trip.
If you're traveling with children, a senior, or a young person backpacking through Europe, you'll likely be eligible for discounts on many types of train tickets. "Youth" rail passes are available at a discount if you're under 28 (26 in Britain and Switzerland), and senior discounts are often available to travelers over the age of 59 . Children and young adults between the ages of 12 and 25 may also be eligible for reduced fares even on one-way tickets in Austria, Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
Returning to a destination? Round-trip tickets are a great way to save a little money here and there. In many cases, this option costs less than buying two one-way fares. In the United Kingdom especially, a round-trip ticket may cost only slightly more than a one-way fare, and you may have flexibility with departure and return times. Traveling during off-peak hours can also reduce your costs across the board. Now you just need some brilliant luggage tips to make sure all your bags will fit on board.