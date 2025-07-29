The Disturbing Reason Tourists Need To Stop Petting Sea Lion Pups At California's Iconic Cove (Even If They Like It)

In the coastal paradise city of San Diego, there is an artsy and upscale renowned beach borough that travelers and locals love to visit. The clear turquoise blues, golden sand, and palm trees lining rolling hills in the background make La Jolla a postcard-worthy destination. It's not only known for its sparkling natural beauty, but also for the wildlife, like sea lions, that hang around the Cove. However, there has been an increasing threat to the sea lions with more and more visitors not respecting their boundaries. Just like when you're snorkeling near coral reefs, where respecting the ecosystem is vital, the same respect is required ashore when encountering marine life.

In the summer of 2024, many sea lions at La Jolla Cove died, and environmentalists believe the increased deaths are due to travelers making physical contact and petting the pups. While it's a harsh reality, the sea lions are not in the area for tourist entertainment; rather, they live there, and despite the signage posted on the beach, tourists tend to do it anyways. The chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society, Robyn Davidoff, told SFGATE that when people touch baby sea lions, they change their scent, which is how the mothers identify their pups. When the scent changes, the mother might abandon her baby unknowingly, which can be a cause of why they are dying. So, before interacting with the animals at La Jolla Cove, think twice. Your actions may have irreversible consequences.