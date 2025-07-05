The Jewel Of San Diego Is An Artsy, Upscale, Renowned Beach Borough Nestled Between Mountains And Sea

Spectacular coastlines and artistic sensibility go hand in hand in California. You'll find no better example of this than one area of San Diego County, which also happens to be one of the most breathtaking beach destinations in the nation. Nicknamed Jewel by the Sea, the La Jolla area is what California dreams are made of and is ranked as one of the state's top destinations. This California gem sparkles and shines year-round, casting its glorious rays on all who visit.

If you are driving, La Jolla is just off the I-5 freeway. Exit at La Jolla Village going south or La Jolla Parkway heading north. If you are flying in, San Diego International Airport is 14 miles away. At 77 miles north, the second nearest is John Wayne International Airport, a hidden gem among California airports that has low wait times and is highly rated for its comforts.

La Jolla wears its luxury on its sleeve, and that includes an abundance of upscale accommodations. Topping the list is The Lodge of Torrey Pines. Built in the Craftsman architectural style, a night at this five-star property starts at around $550, with chauffeured care service within 5 miles included. Located in a private club on the best beach, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club is a favorite for multi-generational family stays, while the Grande Colonial La Jolla is the community's oldest hotel and home to the award-winning NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar. Built in 1926, La Valencia is Prospect Street's best boutique hotel.