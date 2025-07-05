The Jewel Of San Diego Is An Artsy, Upscale, Renowned Beach Borough Nestled Between Mountains And Sea
Spectacular coastlines and artistic sensibility go hand in hand in California. You'll find no better example of this than one area of San Diego County, which also happens to be one of the most breathtaking beach destinations in the nation. Nicknamed Jewel by the Sea, the La Jolla area is what California dreams are made of and is ranked as one of the state's top destinations. This California gem sparkles and shines year-round, casting its glorious rays on all who visit.
If you are driving, La Jolla is just off the I-5 freeway. Exit at La Jolla Village going south or La Jolla Parkway heading north. If you are flying in, San Diego International Airport is 14 miles away. At 77 miles north, the second nearest is John Wayne International Airport, a hidden gem among California airports that has low wait times and is highly rated for its comforts.
La Jolla wears its luxury on its sleeve, and that includes an abundance of upscale accommodations. Topping the list is The Lodge of Torrey Pines. Built in the Craftsman architectural style, a night at this five-star property starts at around $550, with chauffeured care service within 5 miles included. Located in a private club on the best beach, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club is a favorite for multi-generational family stays, while the Grande Colonial La Jolla is the community's oldest hotel and home to the award-winning NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar. Built in 1926, La Valencia is Prospect Street's best boutique hotel.
La Jolla, the seaside getaway of seals, art, and science
La Jolla would be adored for its beauty alone, but it's far more than just a pretty face. La Jolla has the whole package — beauty, brains, and personality. Seals and sea lions are a star attraction, with many spots to get up close and personal. The sandstone-cliffed La Jolla Cove is one of the most photographed beaches in California and a prime location to pet a sea lion languishing on the shore. Once sectioned off for kids to swim safely, the Children's Pool offers a great seal-spotting vantage point and is where many give birth. When the explorer bug hits, head over to this historic sea cave for dazzling ocean views.
Sea life merges with scientific research at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Discover what it's like to be an octopus, learn about the biodiversity of a coral reef, or step into one of the world's largest seadragon habitats in an immersive experience.
The visual and performing arts have deep roots in La Jolla and are entrenched in the area's past and present. The first artists arrived in 1894 when Anna Held started the Green Dragon Colony. Formed in 1918, the La Jolla Art Association still operates a gallery. The Museum of Contemporary Art is a top-tier museum, while The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center is a world-class venue featuring live performances from all over the world. The thriving arts district is home to dozens of galleries and venues, culminating in the annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival in October.
A dining and shopper's paradise
Shopping, dining, and living the good life are integral to the La Jolla lifestyle. The area boasts high-end designer and small-label boutiques, antique and vintage shops, home decor, and fine jewelry. The most prominent shopping district is Prospect Street in the Village, home to numerous luxury retailers, galleries, and cafes — it's where European flair meets California casual.
The shops of La Jolla have served the community for decades. Sigi's Boutique set up shop in 1968 and is a local fashion institution. Amore Boutique is the area's long-time favorite for imported Italian goods, while Ascot has kept men well-dressed since 1950. Floral shop Adelaide's has been the true backbone of the community for over 85 years. More upscale shopping awaits at University Town Center, a virtual label lovers' paradise with shops by Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and more.
The cliff-laden coastline is the perfect dining backdrop, and La Jolla has a reputation as a stellar foodie destination. Le Coq is helmed by James Beard-recognized chef Tara Monsod, while the award-winning George's at the Cove is the pinnacle of modern California gastronomy with rooftop dining. For 30 years, Manhattan of La Jolla has given diners and celebrities an award-winning taste of New York. Marisi brings farm-to-fork excellence from veteran chef Cameron Ingle, while Comedor Nishi is a laid-back eatery by Mexico City's Michelin-starred chef Pujol. For the quintessential La Jolla experience, The Marine Room has delighted fine diners since 1941 with unparalleled service and ocean vistas.