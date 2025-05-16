The Largest Sea Cave In The Americas Is A Wild, Pristine Oregon Crag Filled With Marine Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Planning a road trip along the Oregon Coast? The 364-mile stretch of coastline offers wild beaches, state parks, and welcoming small towns, including Yachats, a.k.a. the "Gem Of The Oregon Coast," with scenic rocky shorelines and quirky shops. The coast is also home to Sea Lion Caves, a must-visit destination along Highway 101 for children and adults alike that boasts a 4.4-star rating on Google and recommendations from top travel critics.

Sea Lion Caves is part roadside attraction — think fudge and an exit through the gift shop — and part ethical wildlife encounter and natural wonder. It's the kind of place where you can stretch your legs and experience something incredible without sacrificing an entire day of travel. Situated just north of Florence, about 3.5 hours from Portland, Sea Lion Caves is the largest sea grotto in the Americas, measuring 12 stories tall, 1,500 feet long, and about as wide as a football field.

Established in 1932, this privately owned marine sanctuary is the only rookery in the continental US for endangered Steller sea lions. Since Sea Lion Caves is not a zoo, there's no guarantee you'll see any lions, but the chances are extremely good. The best time to visit is during the winter, when hundreds of sea lions lounge in the cave — you'll be shocked by the sheer volume of the barking. During the summer months, mothers move to the cliffs around the cave to breed and raise their pups.