The Largest Sea Cave In The Americas Is A Wild, Pristine Oregon Crag Filled With Marine Life
Planning a road trip along the Oregon Coast? The 364-mile stretch of coastline offers wild beaches, state parks, and welcoming small towns, including Yachats, a.k.a. the "Gem Of The Oregon Coast," with scenic rocky shorelines and quirky shops. The coast is also home to Sea Lion Caves, a must-visit destination along Highway 101 for children and adults alike that boasts a 4.4-star rating on Google and recommendations from top travel critics.
Sea Lion Caves is part roadside attraction — think fudge and an exit through the gift shop — and part ethical wildlife encounter and natural wonder. It's the kind of place where you can stretch your legs and experience something incredible without sacrificing an entire day of travel. Situated just north of Florence, about 3.5 hours from Portland, Sea Lion Caves is the largest sea grotto in the Americas, measuring 12 stories tall, 1,500 feet long, and about as wide as a football field.
Established in 1932, this privately owned marine sanctuary is the only rookery in the continental US for endangered Steller sea lions. Since Sea Lion Caves is not a zoo, there's no guarantee you'll see any lions, but the chances are extremely good. The best time to visit is during the winter, when hundreds of sea lions lounge in the cave — you'll be shocked by the sheer volume of the barking. During the summer months, mothers move to the cliffs around the cave to breed and raise their pups.
Things to know before visiting Sea Lion Caves
Sea Lion Caves is doable with small children, but it's difficult to navigate with a stroller and is not ADA accessible. To reach the caves, you'll need to navigate 37 steps and about 400 yards of sloped trail (the panoramic ocean views are incredible) before reaching the elevator. Once inside the cave, sunlight pours through the entrance, while cavernous walls covered in emerald algae echo the crashing waves and sea lion barks. There's definitely a musky, fishy smell — after all, Steller sea lions eat over 100 species of fish — but you'll get used to it pretty quickly.
The stairs leading to the Heceta Head Lighthouse viewpoint are often wet and slightly slippery. Mind your step and wear stable tennis shoes, like the Skechers Escape Plan, instead of flip flops or Ugg boots. The cave gets a bit chilly, even during the warm summer months, so consider bringing a lightweight jacket or windbreaker.
Also, if you have binoculars, you won't regret bringing them, but you can easily see the lions with the naked eye from the viewing platform. Steller sea lions are much larger in person than they appear when cruising through the waves or in photos. For instance, male Steller sea lions are the largest of their species and can weigh up to 2,500 pounds and measure 11 feet long.
Is visiting Sea Lion Caves worth it?
You might be wondering, "Is it worth visiting the Sea Lion Caves in Florence?" and it's a fair question. At the time of writing, an adult ticket costs $18, while children ages four to 12 cost $12, and children under four are free. The cost adds up quickly when you're traveling with lots of kids or a multi-generational family.
If you're from an area with a thriving wild sea lion population, or you've explored California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip, it might not be worth the entrance fee. However, Sea Lion Caves is an unforgettable experience for visitors who don't live near these fascinating creatures. Well-curated interpretive plaques line the path to the caves, so you'll learn about the cave's history and all the creatures that live nearby, including cormorants, bald eagles, grey whales, and orcas.
Although the cave itself is magnificent, it definitely plays second fiddle to the sea lions and even the coastal views. Although similar in size to Capri's Blue Grotto, a sea cave in Italy with otherworldly blue-glowing water that's not for the faint-hearted, Sea Lion Caves doesn't offer boat tours or the chance to explore its full length. However, it's still incredible to see so many sea lions in one place. "There were about 135 sea lions in the cave when we visited," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "This is a must see on your trip to the Oregon Coast."