Florida's Popular Aquatic Adventure City On The Coast Is One Of The State's Most Dangerous Spots

Located on the Atlantic coast, 5 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach is a small city with a population of about 39,000 citizens. Also known for its coastal access and water activities, the city now has the dubious distinction of being one of Florida's most-visited beach cities with a shocking crime rate. It's now ranked as the second most dangerous place in the state, with Lake City holding the number one position.

According to the digital news magazine Blue and Gold NLR, with 39 reported crimes per 1,000 residents, Riviera Beach is considered one of the most crime-affected areas across the United States. In comparison to other locations in Florida, the city's crime rate was more than double the national average in 2020. Contributing factors to Riviera Beach's crimes appear to be racial disparities, limited access to education, and high unemployment. Violent crimes in the city include rape, robbery, theft, shooting, property-related offenses, with the murder rate being seven times higher than in the state average— even though the number dropped in 2023 from an average of 10 to 11 to seven.

As per the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) website, in 2021, a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex trafficking and robbery in Riviera Beach. As of August 2024, a resident received a sentence of over nine years for possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Most recently, in February 2025, a 31-year-old woman was shot inside her car, probably five to six times, by her passenger. "Evil, that's all, that's all I can think of. Just evil to leave somebody like that in the car," said the neighbor who ran to help, as stated to WPTV.