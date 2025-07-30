Florida's Popular Aquatic Adventure City On The Coast Is One Of The State's Most Dangerous Spots
Located on the Atlantic coast, 5 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach is a small city with a population of about 39,000 citizens. Also known for its coastal access and water activities, the city now has the dubious distinction of being one of Florida's most-visited beach cities with a shocking crime rate. It's now ranked as the second most dangerous place in the state, with Lake City holding the number one position.
According to the digital news magazine Blue and Gold NLR, with 39 reported crimes per 1,000 residents, Riviera Beach is considered one of the most crime-affected areas across the United States. In comparison to other locations in Florida, the city's crime rate was more than double the national average in 2020. Contributing factors to Riviera Beach's crimes appear to be racial disparities, limited access to education, and high unemployment. Violent crimes in the city include rape, robbery, theft, shooting, property-related offenses, with the murder rate being seven times higher than in the state average— even though the number dropped in 2023 from an average of 10 to 11 to seven.
As per the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) website, in 2021, a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex trafficking and robbery in Riviera Beach. As of August 2024, a resident received a sentence of over nine years for possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Most recently, in February 2025, a 31-year-old woman was shot inside her car, probably five to six times, by her passenger. "Evil, that's all, that's all I can think of. Just evil to leave somebody like that in the car," said the neighbor who ran to help, as stated to WPTV.
How can locals and tourists be safe in Riviera Beach?
Florida remains one of the most visited states in the U.S., attracting both domestic and international tourists. With that in mind, strong government support and strategic law enforcement are key to supporting local economies and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.
Police implemented strategies like data-driven policing, Real-Time Crime Centers, targeted patrols, ShotSpotter technology — to identify the gunshot location— and spatial crime tracking, supported by 400 security cameras across Riviera Beach. The town is also receiving support from the local community. "Well, you know, everybody wants change. Everybody wants the best, and everybody wants to collaborate and make this a better place to live," Riviera Beach PD's Sgt. Lee told CBS12 back in 2023. In the same year, the police collaborated with the Community Redevelopment Agency to clean up the streets and restore abandoned houses that had become bases for criminal activities. Children also volunteered to paint houses, giving a fresh start to a community seeking a better way of life.
For those still keen on exploring the area, Singer Island, North Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach are good options, according to TripAdvisor users. Regardless of where you choose to visit, it's still essential to stay alert when walking around. It's good practice to stay in a group when traveling with others, avoid showing signs of wealth, use reliable transportation, and book well-rated hotels. In addition, it can be useful to broaden your search and uncover the prettiest, most-visited islands according to a former Florida resident. If a woman wants to embark on a solo trip, it would be best to avoid unlit areas, refrain from walking alone at night, and — above all— trust your gut feelings.