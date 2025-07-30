Set On The Coast Of Texas' Corpus Christi Is A Gulf Island Alive With Saltwater Fishing, Quiet Coves, And Birds

If you want a Gulf Coast vacation, one of the best states to experience everything the Gulf has to offer is Texas. From Galveston to South Padre Island, the Lone Star State has some of the best beaches, cities, and fishing spots around. In fact, the Fishing Capital of Texas is a salty-sweet escape just outside of Corpus Christi — Port Aransas. However, if you want to avoid the crowds of Port Aransas, you can head just a little north to the oft-overlooked Matagorda Island instead.

As a remote barrier island across from the quiet Texas wildlife refuge brimming with birdlife, Matagorda Island is unlike the other, more developed islands in this area. You can't even drive to Matagorda; instead, you must charter a boat to take you out there.

But once you're on the island, you'll marvel at its natural beauty and abundance of saltwater fishing spots. While Port Aransas might get all the attention, Matagorda Island is a much quieter, more laid-back option that allows you to fish, relax, and go birdwatching. So, if that's the kind of vacation you're looking for, here's everything you need to know about this place.