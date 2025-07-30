California's Secret 'Garden Of Eden' Swimming Hole Is An Emerald Forest Pool Hidden In The Santa Cruz Redwoods

In the Old Testament of the Hebrew Bible, the Garden of Eden was described as a naturally beautiful place. A river flowed through the gardens, according to the original text, providing water to its lush trees. It's no wonder that a secret spot in California borrows the name. Tucked away amid towering redwoods near Santa Cruz, not far from this hidden coastal state park with uncrowded beach access, the Garden of Eden features deep, clear green and blue swimming holes and a wide, curving beach with ample shade along the San Lorenzo River.

It's a refreshing escape on hot summer days, but since you can't drive directly to it, the Garden of Eden remains relatively quiet. Getting there is part of the adventure. First, you'll drive (or get a ride) from downtown Santa Cruz to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (about 15 minutes). Leave your car at the parking lot near the park's north entrance and follow the signs to the Ox Trail. After a short hike, you'll see old railroad tracks, which you'll follow to the right until you see the Garden of Eden on your left.

The walk is shaded and short — less than a mile each way — except for the last section, which descends steeply down to the gardens' natural swimming pools. If you love the hike to the Garden of Eden, don't miss this easy California redwoods trail through a fairytale forest that leads to an ethereal teal-blue river.