California's Secret 'Garden Of Eden' Swimming Hole Is An Emerald Forest Pool Hidden In The Santa Cruz Redwoods
In the Old Testament of the Hebrew Bible, the Garden of Eden was described as a naturally beautiful place. A river flowed through the gardens, according to the original text, providing water to its lush trees. It's no wonder that a secret spot in California borrows the name. Tucked away amid towering redwoods near Santa Cruz, not far from this hidden coastal state park with uncrowded beach access, the Garden of Eden features deep, clear green and blue swimming holes and a wide, curving beach with ample shade along the San Lorenzo River.
It's a refreshing escape on hot summer days, but since you can't drive directly to it, the Garden of Eden remains relatively quiet. Getting there is part of the adventure. First, you'll drive (or get a ride) from downtown Santa Cruz to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (about 15 minutes). Leave your car at the parking lot near the park's north entrance and follow the signs to the Ox Trail. After a short hike, you'll see old railroad tracks, which you'll follow to the right until you see the Garden of Eden on your left.
The walk is shaded and short — less than a mile each way — except for the last section, which descends steeply down to the gardens' natural swimming pools. If you love the hike to the Garden of Eden, don't miss this easy California redwoods trail through a fairytale forest that leads to an ethereal teal-blue river.
Relax in the Garden of Eden
Once you reach the Garden of Eden, put your belongings down on the sandy beach and wade into the cool water of the stream. (It's best to wear water shoes.) Go for a swim in the pools, enjoying the views of the surrounding redwoods, and keep your eyes open for deer, owls, and woodpeckers. If you're traveling with kids, you can bring inner tubes or flotation devices for use on the water. California is famous for its natural pools: one of its best urban parks has free-to-visit swimming holes and trails.
Enjoy a picnic on the shoreline — just be mindful that you'll need to pack out all of your trash, as there aren't any park-managed facilities around — or go for a stroll on one of the park's trails. You'll come across other swimming holes, great spots for a quick dip. Note that it's best to visit the park earlier in the day, even in summer, as the tall trees block the sun's rays in the late afternoon; it starts feeling dark earlier than usual in such a densely wooded setting.
Santa Cruz is the best place to stay while exploring the area, and if you're flying in, the San Jose Mineta International Airport is less than 40 miles away. As for where to rest your head, Edgewater Beach Inn (from $207 per night in summer) and Carousel Beach Inn (from $205 per night) are centrally located near the boardwalk. You'll find lots of dining options in the same area: Stagnaro Bros. and Riva Fish House are right on the wharf.