California's Hidden Coastal State Park Near Downtown Santa Cruz Offers Uncrowded Beach Access And Ethereal Trails
Wilder Ranch State Park, or "Wilder" as the locals call it, is the forgotten middle child of Santa Cruz's park family. Big Basin Redwoods State Park, aka California's oldest state park, and the old-growth groves at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park attract visitors from around the world, but Wilder Ranch remains far off the tourist trail. It's only 10 to 15 minutes from Downtown Santa Cruz's Pacific Avenue and about 1.5 hours from the outskirts of San Francisco along a stretch of legendary Highway 1 lovingly called the "Slow Coast."
Named after a historic dairy ranch that still stands today, Wilder Ranch covers a staggering 7,000 acres, from the treelined ridges of Ben Lomond Mountain to rugged cliffs overlooking a particularly untamed expanse of the Pacific Ocean. A testament to the area's rich agricultural history, farmers still grow artichokes, Brussels sprouts, and other fog-loving crops on the land between the ocean and Highway 1.
The scenery is far wilder (pun intended) than what you'd find at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, but that's part of the appeal. Flocks of pelicans cruise through the fog line, while sea otters float in the kelp forests and harbor seals share rocks with jet-black cormorants. Even when Downtown Santa Cruz is sunny, thin sheets of fog often blanket the Wilder coast, creating the ideal conditions for extended hikes. Although Wilder is home to six pristine beaches, don't expect the inviting waters of Southern California's best beaches — roaring waves pound the shoreline, and swirling currents create dangerous swimming conditions.
Discover panoramic views of the coast at Wilder Ranch State Park
The best way to experience Wilder Ranch State Park's uncrowded beaches is by hiking the coastal trails, following earthen paths down to the sand. Beloved among local hikers, runners, and bikers, the most accessible route is Old Cove Landing Trail, a 2.4-mile loop along the windy bluffs, past Wilder Beach and Fern Grotto Beach. A small underground spring feeds Fern Grotto, bringing life to this magical, fern-filled sea cave. It's the perfect place for a picnic due to its relatively sheltered location and, of course, incredible views.
Extend your coastal hike, or rather invigorating walk, by joining the Ohlone Bluff Trail. This less-walked path showcases similar scenery to Old Cove Landing while leading visitors to Strawberry Beach, Three Mile Beach, and Four Mile Beach. Named for the area's cash crop and the distance to Downtown Santa Cruz respectively, these beaches are utterly secluded and untouched, and great places to clear your mind or simply marvel at Northern California's raw beauty. Alternatively, Four Mile Beach is easily accessible from the designated Four Mile Beach Parking Lot.
While the paths hugging the coast are undeniably gorgeous, most of the park's 33 miles of trails head into the hills. The 6.3-mile Wilder Ridge Loop cuts through dry shrublands before revealing dramatic vistas across Monterey Bay. However, to reach the park's hidden redwoods, choose the aptly named 5.4-mile Enchanted Loop.
Tips for visiting Wilder Ranch State Park
Most importantly, never cross Highway 1 on foot to access the trails on the non-ocean side of the park. Due to fog and changing lane patterns, drivers might not be able to see you until it's too late. In addition, cars are moving at highway speeds, but may appear slower from a distance. Instead, take the tunnel from the Wilder Ranch Parking Lot.
Keep a healthy distance from the cliff edge, as hikers have died from falling or diving into the waves. Be especially mindful when visiting during the rainy winter and spring months when the trails become slippery and sudden gusts race across the bluffs. For optimal hiking conditions, plan your visit during the summer or early fall, and dress in layers you can remove as the fog burns off. Although you can get away with sneakers on the coastal routes, consider wearing hiking boots for any of the longer trails through the hills.
Besides six sites for campers on horseback, Wilder isn't geared for camping. However, nearby Costanoa offers luxurious glamping tents with heated electric blankets, hot tub access, and farm-to-table dining, while the associated campground provides access to secret hiking trails overlooking Pigeon Point Lighthouse. Alternatively, Wilder Ranch State Park is only a few minutes from Mission Street, an area with good value-to-price ratio hotels near the West Side's lively craft breweries and industrial art galleries. After exploring Wilder, don't miss Natural Bridges, a Santa Cruz state park with tide pools and butterflies.