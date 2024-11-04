One Of California's Best Urban Parks Is Free-To-Visit With Scenic Swimming Holes And Trails

When it comes to day-tripping in California, most people's first thought would be to explore California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip. Adventurous travelers may camp in one of the state's many national parks and forests (including the otherworldly Redwood National Park with the world's largest trees). However, between California's many popular attractions, the small city of Chico in the northern Sacramento Valley offers one of the most relaxing public spaces in the region: Bidwell Park.

With 3,670 acres, Bidwell Park is one of the biggest municipal parks in the state, and its incredible sprawl has something for everyone, whether you prefer an outdoor leisure activity, a chance to reconnect with nature, or the space and solitude to relax in the center of the city. It boasts a beautiful hilly golf course that offers single-day rates or memberships and is very popular with both locals and visitors to Chico. However, the most notable attractions in Bidwell Park are absolutely free. The park's numerous outdoor swimming spots, as well as its cycling and hiking trails, are the perfect choice for a budget day trip and will have you returning to Chico again and again.