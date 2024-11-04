One Of California's Best Urban Parks Is Free-To-Visit With Scenic Swimming Holes And Trails
When it comes to day-tripping in California, most people's first thought would be to explore California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip. Adventurous travelers may camp in one of the state's many national parks and forests (including the otherworldly Redwood National Park with the world's largest trees). However, between California's many popular attractions, the small city of Chico in the northern Sacramento Valley offers one of the most relaxing public spaces in the region: Bidwell Park.
With 3,670 acres, Bidwell Park is one of the biggest municipal parks in the state, and its incredible sprawl has something for everyone, whether you prefer an outdoor leisure activity, a chance to reconnect with nature, or the space and solitude to relax in the center of the city. It boasts a beautiful hilly golf course that offers single-day rates or memberships and is very popular with both locals and visitors to Chico. However, the most notable attractions in Bidwell Park are absolutely free. The park's numerous outdoor swimming spots, as well as its cycling and hiking trails, are the perfect choice for a budget day trip and will have you returning to Chico again and again.
Swimming in Bidwell Park
For many, no visit to Bidwell Park is complete without a dip in one of the park's fabulous and historic swimming holes, which are considered some of the finest in California. Mainly running along Big Chico Creek, the urban swimming holes offer charming and natural surroundings in which to enjoy the fresh flowing waters, along with a great number of family-friendly amenities, including picnic tables, restrooms, and stores where you can buy snacks and necessities. Lifeguards are stationed at the larger holes.
The most famous swimming hole in Bidwell Park is the tree-lined Sycamore Pool. It is just a mile from the center of Chico and is an oasis for Chicoans on hot days. The concrete pool is around 3 acres in size and has remained a popular attraction since it first opened in the 1930s. Swimming areas are also found in the Five Mile Recreation Area, Alligator Hole, Bear Hole, Day Camp, Salmon Hole, and Brown's Hole. Sadly, Bidwell Park can be affected by some of California's infamous fires, and several of the swimming holes can be inaccessible — be sure to check any travel advisories before going.
Bidwell Park hiking trails
Hiking offers visitors to Bidwell Park the chance to get further from the city's hustle and bustle and get to some of the more remote attractions in the park. The most notable is arguably Brown Hole, a remote and restful swimming spot in Upper Bidwell Park, which is an almost 3-mile hike away from the nearest parking lot.
Hiking provides one of the best ways to get in touch with the rugged and diverse terrain of Bidwell Park, and there are several routes of varying length and difficulty that will allow you to discover new areas of the park over numerous visits. Upper Bidwell offers steep and challenging routes, while the Annie Bidwell Trail is a 4.7-mile circular route that has views of Big Chico Creek. It also takes you by the Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park, where you can tour the Bidwell family property (which is set to finish renovations by early 2025). The Annie Bidwell Trail can also be taken by bicycle; the local business Campus Bicycles offers rentals, allowing you to explore the park with ease. Meanwhile, the Yahi Trail offers a 7.9-mile trek that takes in the area's stunning biodiversity and offers beautiful views. While you can visit this park during any time of the year, if you're visiting the Golden State in the fall, check out the best autumnal views California has to offer.