Right Next To Texas' Big Bend National Park Is A State Park With Views Just As Iconic Minus The Crowds

With its tumbleweed deserts, jagged mountains, and plateaus, West Texas' Big Bend Country is about as rugged as it gets. The sprawling region hugs a large and fittingly horseshoe-shaped curve along the Rio Grande River as it carves its way along the U.S.-Mexico border. It's perhaps best known for being home to Big Bend National Park, one of the most remote national parks in the South. However, that's not the area's only pride and glory.

Right next door lies Texas' largest state park, aptly dubbed Big Bend Ranch State Park. Encompassing more than 300,000 acres, the recreation area boasts equally glorious views that'll knock the wind clean out of you much the same. But unlike a trip Big Bend National Park — which welcomed more than half a million visitors in 2024 alone — you won't have to fight the crowds to see them.

Perched on the "other side of nowhere," Big Bend Ranch is actually one of the least-visited state parks in the Lone Star State. This is largely because it's off the beaten path — even more so than its national park neighbor — so you will have to do a bit of driving to reach nearby civilization. The small border communities of Presidio and Lajitas, which flank the park to the east and west, are over an hour's drive away. The ghost town of Terlingua and Marfa, Texas' secret artsy town known for its warm hospitality, are even further. Don't let that keep you away, though, because Big Bend Ranch is well worth the journey. The state park isn't just grand in terms of its size — it's also teeming with grand adventure.