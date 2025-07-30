Right Next To Texas' Big Bend National Park Is A State Park With Views Just As Iconic Minus The Crowds
With its tumbleweed deserts, jagged mountains, and plateaus, West Texas' Big Bend Country is about as rugged as it gets. The sprawling region hugs a large and fittingly horseshoe-shaped curve along the Rio Grande River as it carves its way along the U.S.-Mexico border. It's perhaps best known for being home to Big Bend National Park, one of the most remote national parks in the South. However, that's not the area's only pride and glory.
Right next door lies Texas' largest state park, aptly dubbed Big Bend Ranch State Park. Encompassing more than 300,000 acres, the recreation area boasts equally glorious views that'll knock the wind clean out of you much the same. But unlike a trip Big Bend National Park — which welcomed more than half a million visitors in 2024 alone — you won't have to fight the crowds to see them.
Perched on the "other side of nowhere," Big Bend Ranch is actually one of the least-visited state parks in the Lone Star State. This is largely because it's off the beaten path — even more so than its national park neighbor — so you will have to do a bit of driving to reach nearby civilization. The small border communities of Presidio and Lajitas, which flank the park to the east and west, are over an hour's drive away. The ghost town of Terlingua and Marfa, Texas' secret artsy town known for its warm hospitality, are even further. Don't let that keep you away, though, because Big Bend Ranch is well worth the journey. The state park isn't just grand in terms of its size — it's also teeming with grand adventure.
Canyon views and starry nights at Big Bend Ranch State Park
Nestled in the northern Chihuahuan Desert, the largest desert in all of North America, Big Bend Ranch State Park has some of the most extraordinary geological gems on display. Instagrammable sights can be found around just about every twist and turn of the protected site's more than 200 miles of trails. The paths are multi-use, meaning you'll have to share them with mountain bikers and horseback riders. The trails are also quite primitive, so bring along plenty of water and have a map handy.
Take in panoramic views from the Fresno Canyon Overlook, an assemblage of volcanic and sedimentary rocks. To get there, set out on the Puerta Chilicote Trail, a moderately challenging out-and-back path spanning just shy of 5 miles. Snap photos from the Falls nearby, or get your steps in along the Closed Canyon Trail. The nearly 1.5-mile route will take you through a fantastic narrow slot canyon. However, the path does have a few boulders and lofty drop-offs that you'll have to maneuver around. The Closed Canyon Trail is also one of only two trails that allow dogs — the other being the Hoodoos Trail, which boasts stunning rock formations, commonly referred to as "fairy towers" or "goblins" for their incredibly unique shapes.
Don't forget to look up, because some of Big Bend Ranch's best views can be seen in the sky. Situated in one of Texas' darkest areas, the site rivals some of the best national parks in America for stargazing. For great constellation viewing, head to the West Contrabando Trailhead near the Contrabando Canyon or the Hoodoos, accessible on the picturesque FM 170. Also known as the River Road, your vehicle will definitely need high clearance and four-wheel drive to make the journey.
Historical sites and river adventures at Big Bend Ranch
There's so much to see in this extraordinary park. From the old Crawford-Smith Ranch to the various adobe huts, you'll find a plethora of historical landmarks sprinkled across Big Bend Ranch State Park. Any movie buffs in the house? If you've ever seen the 1985 cult classic film "Fandango" starring Kevin Costner, you may get a kick out of visiting the Dom Rock in person. Yes, it's the very same boulder that was featured in the film. Just down River Road are the remnants of the Contrabando movie set, used in a handful productions like the 1986 comedy Western film "Uphill All the Way" and the mini-series "Dead Man's Walk."
For an overnight adventure, Big Bend Ranch has plenty of campsites spread across the desert landscape. However, in order to set up camp in the park, you must obtain a permit and make a reservation in advance. You can also make a splash in the Rio Grande with some kayaking, canoeing, or rafting. Permits are required to access the river, with various launch points along FM 170. Permits can be obtained at the Fort Leaton State Historic Site at the park's east entrance near Lajitas, or the Barton Warnock Visitor Center, situated at the west entrance near Presidio.
Depending on what activities you want to take part in, be sure to check local weather and river conditions ahead of your trip to the park. The summer months can get quite spicy, with temperatures soaring up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit.