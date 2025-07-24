The California Bay Area's Sentimental Favorite Old-School Amusement Park Is Scheduled To Close
An old-school California Bay Area staple is scheduled to close in 2028. According to a report from KPTV Fox 12 Oregon, California's Great America, operated by Six Flags, is expected to close following its 2027 season unless the company decides to renew its lease. The lease is currently set to end on June 30, 2028, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The park's parent company, Cedar Fair, which merged with Six Flags in 2024, has reportedly cited low profit margins as a reason for hesitating to extend the lease.
Originally known as Marriott's Great America, the amusement park opened in 1976. While it is not among the America's oldest amusement parks, it has long been a sentimental favorite for those who grew up in the Bay Area. On Reddit, user Lumpy-Impression-914 reflected on their memories of the park. "This was my childhood park and I can't believe The Demon is still alive and kicking. My first real roller coaster," they shared. The park is located in Santa Clara, California, about an hour's drive from San Francisco and roughly 15 to 20 minutes from San Jose.
Alternatives to Six Flags California's Great America
Even if California's Great America closes in 2028, there are still plenty of other great Six Flags locations and amusement parks throughout California. In the Bay Area, there is Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord. In Southern California, options include Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, and Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. In fact, Six Flags Magic Mountain is considered one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. that isn't Disney World. That said, if Disney is more your vibe, Disneyland in Anaheim, the company's first theme park, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2025.
California is also known for its iconic piers along the Pacific Ocean, some of which feature amusement park rides. One of the most famous is the Santa Monica Pier in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Santa Monica, where visitors can enjoy roller coasters, a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, and arcade games. There's also Gilroy Gardens, an underrated family-friendly theme park about 80 miles south of San Francisco and 30 miles south of San Jose. The park features is known for its mix of rides and lush gardens.