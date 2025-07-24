The California Bay Area's Sentimental Favorite Old-School Amusement Park Is Scheduled To Close

An old-school California Bay Area staple is scheduled to close in 2028. According to a report from KPTV Fox 12 Oregon, California's Great America, operated by Six Flags, is expected to close following its 2027 season unless the company decides to renew its lease. The lease is currently set to end on June 30, 2028, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The park's parent company, Cedar Fair, which merged with Six Flags in 2024, has reportedly cited low profit margins as a reason for hesitating to extend the lease.

Originally known as Marriott's Great America, the amusement park opened in 1976. While it is not among the America's oldest amusement parks, it has long been a sentimental favorite for those who grew up in the Bay Area. On Reddit, user Lumpy-Impression-914 reflected on their memories of the park. "This was my childhood park and I can't believe The Demon is still alive and kicking. My first real roller coaster," they shared. The park is located in Santa Clara, California, about an hour's drive from San Francisco and roughly 15 to 20 minutes from San Jose.