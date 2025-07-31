Missouri's Unique Theme Park Inspired By A Classic Novel Takes Visitors On A Thrill-Filled Trip Around The World
The Midwest boasts beaches, underrated big cities, and countless family-friendly attractions, like Cedar Point, one of the oldest amusement parks in the United States. Another reason to put this region on your bucket list? Worlds of Fun, located in Kansas City, Missouri. This unique theme park was unveiled in 1973 and was inspired by the classic 19th-century novel "Around the World in Eighty Days" by Jules Verne. Throughout your time here, you can expect a thrilling trip across the globe. The 236-acre site is divided into various sections, each representing a different destination, no passport required. Anticipation and excitement awaits in these zones, which include Europa, Africa, East Asia, and Scandinavia, among others.
In Africa, for instance, you'll discover Zambezi Zinger and Fury of the Nile. The former, a safari-themed wooden roller coaster, will have you feeling the rush as you reach a maximum speed of 45 miles per hour. On the latter, you'll traverse treacherous waters on a scenic and wet journey named after the iconic river. It's worth mentioning that you'll also find MAMBA, the ultimate coaster for adrenaline seekers in Worlds of Fun's Africa zone. With a 205 foot climb to the top, you might need a moment to gather your thoughts and your courage. Mambas, for reference, are a deadly snake that are native to Africa.
Of course, there are plenty of other heart-stopping rides like the Spinning Dragons in East Asia, where visitors twirl their way through a winding track (if you're prone to motion sickness, you might want to skip out on this one). When it comes to food, you can expect typical theme park fare like pizza, funnel cakes, and beyond. Although, you can grab a cold one from Europa Biergarten. Nevertheless, at Worlds of Fun, you'll naturally tap into your inner Phileas Fogg, the protagonist in Verne's literary masterpiece.
What to know before you go to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri
In "Around the World in Eighty Days" Phileas Fogg travels by train and steamship. That said, there are a few attractions at Worlds of Fun that are a nod to this element. This includes Viking Voyager, a log ride in the Scandinavia zone that ends in a splash, and the Worlds of Fun Railroad, providing visitors a leisurely sightseeing tour of the park and its international destinations. Take into account that the theme park is only open from summer to early fall, typically starting in May. Kansas City can get steamy that time of year. Luckily, Oceans of Fun, Worlds of Fun's adjacent waterpark offers an escape from the heat.
Attractions like Caribbean Cooler and Aruba Tuba will allow you to experience tropical bliss in Missouri. Plus, you don't have to pay a separate fee to enter; your admission to Worlds of Fun grants you access to Oceans of Fun. What's more, children aged 2 and under can get into the park for free. While Worlds of Fun can get your adrenaline pumping, the park's Planet Snoopy, packed with gentle rides like Cosmic Coaster, is designed to deliver relaxed enjoyment for little ones and their caregivers.
Do you want to embark on a globe-trotting journey at Worlds of Fun? Tickets are available for purchase online and, according to Google reviewers, are cheaper compared to gate prices. Additionally, users say that parking is separate. If you're traveling from out of town, consider booking a stay at Worlds of Fun Village campground. However, Worlds of Fun is not the only theme park in Missouri. The Show-Me State is home to Silver Dollar City, featuring record breaking coasters and dining, as well. This park is situated in Branson, a town that is "the Las Vegas of the Midwest."