Missouri's Unique Theme Park Inspired By A Classic Novel Takes Visitors On A Thrill-Filled Trip Around The World

The Midwest boasts beaches, underrated big cities, and countless family-friendly attractions, like Cedar Point, one of the oldest amusement parks in the United States. Another reason to put this region on your bucket list? Worlds of Fun, located in Kansas City, Missouri. This unique theme park was unveiled in 1973 and was inspired by the classic 19th-century novel "Around the World in Eighty Days" by Jules Verne. Throughout your time here, you can expect a thrilling trip across the globe. The 236-acre site is divided into various sections, each representing a different destination, no passport required. Anticipation and excitement awaits in these zones, which include Europa, Africa, East Asia, and Scandinavia, among others.

In Africa, for instance, you'll discover Zambezi Zinger and Fury of the Nile. The former, a safari-themed wooden roller coaster, will have you feeling the rush as you reach a maximum speed of 45 miles per hour. On the latter, you'll traverse treacherous waters on a scenic and wet journey named after the iconic river. It's worth mentioning that you'll also find MAMBA, the ultimate coaster for adrenaline seekers in Worlds of Fun's Africa zone. With a 205 foot climb to the top, you might need a moment to gather your thoughts and your courage. Mambas, for reference, are a deadly snake that are native to Africa.

Of course, there are plenty of other heart-stopping rides like the Spinning Dragons in East Asia, where visitors twirl their way through a winding track (if you're prone to motion sickness, you might want to skip out on this one). When it comes to food, you can expect typical theme park fare like pizza, funnel cakes, and beyond. Although, you can grab a cold one from Europa Biergarten. Nevertheless, at Worlds of Fun, you'll naturally tap into your inner Phileas Fogg, the protagonist in Verne's literary masterpiece.