The World's Remotest Inhabited Island Has Hiking, Fishing, And Even Golf (But No Hotels Or Restaurants)

Though many dream of vacationing in remote places to turn off the buzz of their everyday lives, most don't dream of a place where it's so remote, it takes nearly a week of navigation on a ship to get to, and the nearest neighbors are thousands of miles away. Tristan da Cunha is an island in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean and is one of the most isolated islands on Earth. It's about 1,750 miles from South Africa and is home to only about 250 people.

To get there, plan on spending a year of planning and up to a week on the open sea. There are only 10 round-trip ships each year to and from the island and Cape Town, South Africa — one of the world's "Most Desirable Tourist Destinations." Of the three ships that make these journeys, each carries 12 or 40 passengers each way, along with mail and cargo. A round-trip ticket for an adult costs anywhere from $500 to $1,000. There are varying rates for those who live on the island, who pay a discounted rate, and for children.

Even if you do get a limited spot on one of the vessels, schedules change depending on the weather. Visitors are also required to show a return ticket, health insurance that includes medical evacuation to Cape Town, sufficient funds, and permission to visit from the local government. The island is part of the British Overseas Territories, so the official language is English and the currency is the British pound.