One Of The World's 'Most Desirable Tourist Destinations' In 2025 Also Ranks Among The Most Dangerous

No country is perfect, and each matches its own bucket-list-able draws with notable downsides. But while some destinations' problems may be as simple as bad weather or poor public transport, others' highs and lows are dramatically opposed. Few countries exemplify this like South Africa. Despite being listed among the most desirable tourist spots on the planet — and one of the most tourist-friendly countries out there — the destination is subject to high levels of crime that rank as one of the more difficult places to explore.

South Africa's draws aren't new to anyone. From Cape Town's eclectic fusion of coastal living and urban culture to the wild, safari-ready plains of Kruger National Park, the country boasts more than enough once-in-a-lifetime experiences to cement its positive reputation. However, its challenges are just as well documented. Concerns, including kidnappings, violent crime, and instances of sexual assault across South Africa are enough concern for the average traveler to consider additional safety precautions when booking their trip.

But where does the line between danger and safety fall when traveling to South Africa? Do the statistics paint the whole picture, or can a balance be found where common sense and precaution prevail? Because, while there is an inherent risk in visiting this incredible place, millions still flock to the country year after year.