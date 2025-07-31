Illinois' First Historic District Blends Cobblestone Charm With Festivals, Upscale Dining, And Breweries

If you live near Chicago or are planning a trip there, Long Grove, Illinois is a must-see nearby town filled with charming cobblestone streets, high-quality dining, unique festivals, and an unusual museum. Just a half hour from Chicago O'Hare International Airport and an hour from Chicago Midway International Airport, it's just a quick car ride away. Walking along its cobblestone walkways is like a trip back in time, and with good reason: it's Illinois' oldest historic district, having been settled by German immigrants in the 1840s.

Throughout downtown Long Grove, you'll find plenty of upscale and casual dining options as well as some great wine bars and breweries. Chicago is a hot spot for culinary adventures, but luckily that extends to nearby Long Grove as well. Corked Restaurant and Wine Bar provides guests with wines from all over the world as well as a seasonal menu, featuring dishes like mushroom tartine, shrimp ceviche, beef carpaccio, and chocolate mousse for dessert. Aside from being able to enjoy your meal inside the cozy wine bar, you can also dine in the establishment's gorgeous lawn area. If you're looking for authentic Italian dishes like pasta carbonara and zuppa di pesce, head to Enzo & Lucia Ristorante, set inside a charming, old Victorian-style home.

The Chatterbox, meanwhile, serves fresh, creative pub-style dishes in a renovated historic barn with two dog-friendly outdoor patios for those who want to bring their furry friends. For an even more casual place to grab a drink and a bite, The Village Tavern is a good choice and sometimes hosts live music. Craving something a bit more refined? Long Grove features yet another unique dining experience — this one in a charming tea house. High Tea with Gerri offers multi-course menus filled with different kinds of teas served in pretty teacups and small sandwiches and scones placed on tiered food towers.