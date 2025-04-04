Chicago's Culinary Adventure Is A Solo Traveler's Dream With Curated Dinners And Engaging Games
Solo travel has become increasingly popular in recent years, with a recent study by Skyscanner revealing that more than 9.9 million people on Instagram hashtagged "solo travel" in their posts. That interest spans demographics and reasons vary, whether it's women who are reaching for empowerment and self-growth or men who are trying out adventure excursions. There's even evidence that traveling alone can make you a nicer person, but one thing that can be agreed on is taking a trip alone can be lonely, especially if one of your goals is to meet new people. Luckily, there are solo travel tips on how not to feel lonely, but the best method is to purposefully seek out other solo travelers who are also looking for a bit of company.
The First Round in Chicago has you covered in that regard, as it places people on their own in a room with others in the same situation, and to help skip over those dreaded awkward moments when meeting people for the first time, provides attendees with conversation starters, diverting icebreakers, and games. Although not included in the $21 ticket price, dinner and beverages are also made available, and as the events take place in person, it gives people a break from communicating incessantly online. So, while it may seem jarring at first, you won't regret putting your phone down and getting to know people face-to-face.
How The First Round Chicago works
The First Round is a dream come true for solo travelers, but pairs or groups are also welcome to join. Signing up is as easy as picking the date you want to go and then answering a few simple questions about yourself that will be sent to your email. Questions like "What's your star sign" and "Which dream vacation would you prefer" are some of the low-pressure inquiries that are made, and as your answers determine which group you'll be tabled with, be as honest as possible when replying.
Adding to the excitement is the anticipation of who you may meet when you get there, and that thrilling sensation will last at least until you receive the location and password, which arrives 24 hours before go-time. You can calm any nerves that may be mixed in with the excitement though, knowing that the other attendees are also there to expand their social horizons, either by making new friends or even finding a romantic connection.
Enjoying tasty dinners like pizza and pasta adds to the fun vibes at the events, along with amusing polls such as asking which animal you would be and why. These fun icebreakers take the pressure off trying to avoid conversational pitfalls and there's no limit to how many times you can attend and try your luck. So, if by some chance you didn't make connections, or, more likely, you had a wonderful time with your new strangers-turned-friends and want to go again, try a second or even third round. The First Round is an adult-type hang, so you must be 18 or older to sign up.
Other ways to explore Chicago as a solo traveler
If you're looking for additional ways to connect socially while on your solo journey, Chicago has great tours, which double as a fantastic way to explore the city while also getting to engage with people with similar interests. Like The First Round, taking a tour provides a diverting way to get to know people without having to drum up random conversation, and expands your horizons at the same time.
Chicago's many bike tours, for example, explore the city's history, parks, and museums, while others ride past the city's quiet lakeside neighborhoods, which offer glimpses of famous Chicago residences such as Oprah's Penthouse. Combination walking tours are also a thing, and you can stroll through neighborhoods where prohibition-era gangs thrived, plus pause to try Chicago staples like hot dogs and deep-dish pizza. A bit of spookiness also has a way of bringing people together, so you may also want to try this highly recommended tour combining the dark history of Al Capone and his old stomping grounds, with stories of the ghosts that are said to reside there.