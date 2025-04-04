Chicago's Culinary Adventure Is A Solo Traveler's Dream With Curated Dinners And Engaging Games

The First Round is a dream come true for solo travelers, but pairs or groups are also welcome to join. Signing up is as easy as picking the date you want to go and then answering a few simple questions about yourself that will be sent to your email. Questions like "What's your star sign" and "Which dream vacation would you prefer" are some of the low-pressure inquiries that are made, and as your answers determine which group you'll be tabled with, be as honest as possible when replying.

Adding to the excitement is the anticipation of who you may meet when you get there, and that thrilling sensation will last at least until you receive the location and password, which arrives 24 hours before go-time. You can calm any nerves that may be mixed in with the excitement though, knowing that the other attendees are also there to expand their social horizons, either by making new friends or even finding a romantic connection.

Enjoying tasty dinners like pizza and pasta adds to the fun vibes at the events, along with amusing polls such as asking which animal you would be and why. These fun icebreakers take the pressure off trying to avoid conversational pitfalls and there's no limit to how many times you can attend and try your luck. So, if by some chance you didn't make connections, or, more likely, you had a wonderful time with your new strangers-turned-friends and want to go again, try a second or even third round. The First Round is an adult-type hang, so you must be 18 or older to sign up.