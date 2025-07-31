Florida's Premier Prehistoric Spring Is A Dive And Snorkel Paradise With Clear Waters In A Breathtaking Cavern
Florida is famous for its climate, hence its nickname: The Sunshine State. Home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches and some of the best budget-friendly communities for retirees looking to spend their days unwinding in warmer temperatures, it is also perhaps America's favorite spot for summer breaks. But while Florida and pleasant heat go hand-in-hand, few travelers are aware that the state is also home to a number of stunning hot springs, many of which are suitable for pursuits such as snorkeling and scuba diving.
There are plenty of great beaches for snorkeling in Florida, but the Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and Campground in Williston is one of the finest in the state. Just about a 30-minute drive south of Gainesville and around 90 minutes from Orlando, the waters at Devil's Den are 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year round. The site is a place of outstanding natural beauty and an underground wonder featuring fossil beds formed more than 33 million years ago. Swimming in the 120-foot diameter natural pool amid unusual rock formations, including stalagmites and stalactites, visitors can get a glimpse of the ancient past by donning snorkeling or scuba gear, offering the best view of the geological treasures below the surface.
Its waters are so warm that the entrance often emits plumes of steam, which settlers in the area once believed was evidence of a hellish presence — hence the spring's evocative name. However, today, the area is not exactly eerie, with quaint camping accommodations and amenities on-site that make Devil's Den an ideal destination for singles, couples, or families.
Visiting Devil's Den in Florida
Devil's Den is open seven days a week, but you should check out the official website for specific times. If you want to snorkel or scuba dive in the spring, you have to make a reservation ($25 at the time of this writing), as places are limited. When doing so, it is possible to rent any and all equipment you need for an extra $15, saving you the trouble of bringing your own gear from home. Divers with an Open Water certification or above can explore the spring for under $50, although equipment rental is an extra fee.
The cave contains a central platform and stairs from which to enter and exit the water, making Devil's Den generally suitable for children and novice swimmers. Note: There is no general swimming allowed in the main spring, though visitors can explore the cave for a small fee without entering the water. There is an artificial pond nearby that you can take a dip in without a reservation.
Devil's Den is equipped with four cabins ideal for those wanting to spend the night on-site. There is also a spacious RV park and a tent camping area with ample room. There are also other accommodation options in the nearby Ocala, or you can check out the city of Williston, which features its own underwater caves and a stunning garden oasis.