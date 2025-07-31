Florida's Premier Prehistoric Spring Is A Dive And Snorkel Paradise With Clear Waters In A Breathtaking Cavern

Florida is famous for its climate, hence its nickname: The Sunshine State. Home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches and some of the best budget-friendly communities for retirees looking to spend their days unwinding in warmer temperatures, it is also perhaps America's favorite spot for summer breaks. But while Florida and pleasant heat go hand-in-hand, few travelers are aware that the state is also home to a number of stunning hot springs, many of which are suitable for pursuits such as snorkeling and scuba diving.

There are plenty of great beaches for snorkeling in Florida, but the Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and Campground in Williston is one of the finest in the state. Just about a 30-minute drive south of Gainesville and around 90 minutes from Orlando, the waters at Devil's Den are 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year round. The site is a place of outstanding natural beauty and an underground wonder featuring fossil beds formed more than 33 million years ago. Swimming in the 120-foot diameter natural pool amid unusual rock formations, including stalagmites and stalactites, visitors can get a glimpse of the ancient past by donning snorkeling or scuba gear, offering the best view of the geological treasures below the surface.

Its waters are so warm that the entrance often emits plumes of steam, which settlers in the area once believed was evidence of a hellish presence — hence the spring's evocative name. However, today, the area is not exactly eerie, with quaint camping accommodations and amenities on-site that make Devil's Den an ideal destination for singles, couples, or families.