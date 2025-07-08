Florida's Most Unexpected Natural Escape Is An Inland City With Underwater Caves And A Garden Oasis
At first glance, Williston may resemble any of the Sunshine State's off-the-beaten-path small cities, but like its downtown storefronts, that's just a facade. Williston is in Levy County, which is part of the nearly 1 million acres encompassing Florida's Nature Coast, this under-the-radar haven is less than 25 miles in either direction from Ocala and Gainesville. When you're ready to move past the small-town charm of its downtown, there are plenty of natural attractions further inland. Beyond its sprinkling of antique shops and the well-known Williston Peanuts, Inc. store — the company is a major Southeast peanut sheller — its above-ground and subterranean sites are truly a wonder to behold.
Only divers can access the awe-inspiring Blue Grotto, an open-water cavern filled after its own roof collapse. Scuba dive in beautiful turquoise water in the largest accessible underwater cavern in the state, and expect to encounter a plethora of marine life. Dockside, non-native blue tilapia splash about in shallow waters. Dive the main cavern down depths to 100 feet, and you'll swim alongside turtles, bluegill, and other curious aquatics. Those arriving early are rewarded with clear visibility to observe its stone fossil–etched walls. At the cavern's center is Castle Rock pier, where you can pile stones to form spires directly on its surface. You'll also notice quirky statues including Melissa the Mermaid and Daryl the Dolphin.
Certified cave divers still need a guide to explore the grotto's cave system, where a pitch-black lower chamber is a stunning display of Mother Nature's handiwork. Arrange a night dive under this freshwater spring, or train for a dive certification. For another up-close look at Williston's fascinating karst caverns, scuba dive Devil's Den. Be sure to also bring along non-diver family and friends to snorkel in its manmade lagoon.
Meander through a garden with Asian-inspired detail
Landlubbers and outdoor enthusiasts alike will delight in the array of flora in bloom at Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens. Landscaped around an old lime rock quarry, the picturesque grounds of this privately owned 20-acre botanical gardens are divided into individual "islands," some named after people and each with its own vibrant greenery and distinguishable designs. Stroll its walkways past cascading waterfalls and koi ponds, and you may think you've trodden into a another country. The founder, Dr. Raymond T. Webber, had visited Japan at one point and fell in love with its outdoor aesthetic, so he gave the space a feel like a Japanese garden, even though you're outside of Japan. The grounds showcase other carefully constructed elements, and from its planter-lined walls dripping with greenery to sparkling pools and shade-saving gazebos. The thoughtful design will have you breathing in tranquility.
With an enduring commitment to wildlife and environmental preservation, this foliage-laden utopia is the favored hangout of neighboring birdlife and butterflies. Watch for white ibis and (for most parts of the year) cattle egrets flying past towering Sabal Cabbage palm trees, and eye the crustose "flame" lichens that blanket the rocks. Meander lazily past the profusion of azaleas and Costa Rican red tower ginger, and you've only scraped the surface of the garden's hundreds of plant and flower species endemic to both Florida and other countries. Leave time to explore the surrounding nature preserve forested by age-old trees including dogwoods and cedars.
How to get to Williston's natural wonders
Just south of the panhandle, Williston is closest to Jacksonville International Airport, which is still about a 105-mile drive away. Lodgings in Williston itself are limited, but an interesting option is nearby Hope Hall Farm bed and breakfast in Reddick, where you can get a taste of what life is on a horse farm while roaming around its barns and pastures. You won't regret choosing this specific kind of lodging option for a more authentic, affordable vacation since seasonal room rates range between $75 and $150. Plus, this place is only 17 miles from Williston's Blue Grotto. Some visitors may choose to combine their visit with a trip to South Florida's bigger cities, and then make the drive to Williston for a short stay. If you're heading out from Orlando International Airport, Williston is about 112 miles away and less than a two-hour drive. If you're closer to the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area, Williston is about 310 miles and, depending on traffic, can be between a four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half hours' drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
You can get to Devil's Den from downtown Williston in less than 10 minutes. Head south on North Main Street toward Northeast 6th Boulevard, turn onto U.S. Alternate Route 27 Northwest (aka Noble Avenue) and follow the appropriate signs to get to the dive site (and use a GPS if needed). The Devil's Den is north of the highway. To get to the Blue Grotto, you'll also follow U.S. Alternate Route 27 Northwest until you reach Northeast 172nd Court and turn south of the highway. Cedar Lakes and Gardens is also conveniently accessible by car, and is only about a six-minute drive north from the downtown near Devil's Den.