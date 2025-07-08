Florida's Most Unexpected Natural Escape Is An Inland City With Underwater Caves And A Garden Oasis

At first glance, Williston may resemble any of the Sunshine State's off-the-beaten-path small cities, but like its downtown storefronts, that's just a facade. Williston is in Levy County, which is part of the nearly 1 million acres encompassing Florida's Nature Coast, this under-the-radar haven is less than 25 miles in either direction from Ocala and Gainesville. When you're ready to move past the small-town charm of its downtown, there are plenty of natural attractions further inland. Beyond its sprinkling of antique shops and the well-known Williston Peanuts, Inc. store — the company is a major Southeast peanut sheller — its above-ground and subterranean sites are truly a wonder to behold.

Only divers can access the awe-inspiring Blue Grotto, an open-water cavern filled after its own roof collapse. Scuba dive in beautiful turquoise water in the largest accessible underwater cavern in the state, and expect to encounter a plethora of marine life. Dockside, non-native blue tilapia splash about in shallow waters. Dive the main cavern down depths to 100 feet, and you'll swim alongside turtles, bluegill, and other curious aquatics. Those arriving early are rewarded with clear visibility to observe its stone fossil–etched walls. At the cavern's center is Castle Rock pier, where you can pile stones to form spires directly on its surface. You'll also notice quirky statues including Melissa the Mermaid and Daryl the Dolphin.

Certified cave divers still need a guide to explore the grotto's cave system, where a pitch-black lower chamber is a stunning display of Mother Nature's handiwork. Arrange a night dive under this freshwater spring, or train for a dive certification. For another up-close look at Williston's fascinating karst caverns, scuba dive Devil's Den. Be sure to also bring along non-diver family and friends to snorkel in its manmade lagoon.