The 'Near Perfect Family Destination' And Wildlife Wonderland With Snorkeling Bays And Lava Moonscapes

Thanks to its breathtaking landscapes and resident population of giant tortoises, penguins, marine iguanas, and blue-footed boobies — many of which are unafraid of humans — the Galápagos Islands are hugely popular with nature lovers. Lonely Planet named the archipelago to its list of the five best wildlife-watching destinations in the world, and the islands were also featured in the National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel book, published in 2024. So what, exactly, is so appealing about the island chain that's located hundreds of miles off the coast of Ecuador — and what's the best way to plan a trip there?

In short, whether you're going solo or traveling with kids, it's all about wildlife encounters and outdoor adventures. The Galápagos are vast in size, extending over 17,000 square miles of the Pacific Ocean. The archipelago was formed by volcanic activity, and still has active volcanoes today, resulting in lunar-like landscapes, dramatic rock formations, and clear blue bays with abundant marine life. Most visitors only see a fraction of the archipelago on a single visit; opportunities for hiking, snorkeling, and interacting with animals are practically endless. Learn more about how to get the most from your first trip to the Galápagos Islands.