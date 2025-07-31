Sculpted Black Canyons And Starlit Skies Frame A Dreamy Colorado Gorge With World-Class Fly Fishing
Coiling through Colorado for 180 miles, the Gunnison River has steadily carved incredible geological formations into the state's landscape, leaving black and clay-toned sandstone canyons and otherworldly mesas. Its steepest gorges form the dramatic cliff views of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. While this is one of the best little-known national parks for a family vacation, there's another magnificent area of the Gunnison River to the northwest of the Black Canyon that's more recreation-focused than the national park. Whitewater rafting, fly-fishing, and mountain biking are either not allowed or very limited in the national park, but at the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area (NCA) you can do all these activities and more.
The Gunnison Gorge NCA covers over 60,000 acres of land maintained by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). From the deep, black and red sandstone canyons of the Gunnison River to the high desert mesas crowned by pinyon-juniper forests, the landscape changes as you explore. You can fish for trout on remote stretches of the river, watch the star-packed sky at night, and even marvel at ancient rock art. You can access the park from a north or south entrance. The south entrance is in Montrose, Colorado's high-desert gateway town with Old West charm. The Montrose Regional Airport receives non-stop flights from Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, and Chicago. If you're driving from Denver, it takes about five hours. The area is free to enter, except the designated Gunnison Gorge Wilderness within the NCA, which has a $3 day-use fee.
Activities at the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area
One of the best things about the Gunnison Gorge NCA is that you get pretty much unlimited opportunities to do tons of outdoor activities. Hikers will find plenty of trails, from the 0.75-mile Chukar Geologic trail, with great views of the area's rock formations and river, to the 4.5-mile Ute trail that goes up a steep slope. Some of the trails are also accessible to horse riders and mountain bikers. They're a great way to explore the terrain, winding along colorful cliffs and through forests where you might see deer, elk, and coyotes.
Those who want to dip into the waters have access to sports on the river. As long as you have a Colorado fishing license, you can use artificial lures and flies to cast for rainbow and brown trout — these are gold medal trout waters. There are several river access points for rafting or kayaking (no motorized boats are allowed, though). The 13.5-mile section of river here has Class III-IV rapids, offering just the right mix for whitewater rafters who want a thrilling ride without expert-level skills.
There are a few designated campgrounds in the conservation area if you want to enjoy the wilderness across multiple days. Some places within the marked Gunnison Gorge Wilderness only allow camping for up to two nights, but the rest of the park's campsites allow up to six nights. Note that the campsites are quite primitive, though they come with picnic tables and fire pits, and reviewers have warned of abundant mosquitoes during the summer months. Staying overnight is a real treat, though — the area is recognized as an International Dark Sky Park. The lack of artificial lighting in the area and its elevation make it perfect for stargazing.