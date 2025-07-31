Sculpted Black Canyons And Starlit Skies Frame A Dreamy Colorado Gorge With World-Class Fly Fishing

One of the best things about the Gunnison Gorge NCA is that you get pretty much unlimited opportunities to do tons of outdoor activities. Hikers will find plenty of trails, from the 0.75-mile Chukar Geologic trail, with great views of the area's rock formations and river, to the 4.5-mile Ute trail that goes up a steep slope. Some of the trails are also accessible to horse riders and mountain bikers. They're a great way to explore the terrain, winding along colorful cliffs and through forests where you might see deer, elk, and coyotes.

Those who want to dip into the waters have access to sports on the river. As long as you have a Colorado fishing license, you can use artificial lures and flies to cast for rainbow and brown trout — these are gold medal trout waters. There are several river access points for rafting or kayaking (no motorized boats are allowed, though). The 13.5-mile section of river here has Class III-IV rapids, offering just the right mix for whitewater rafters who want a thrilling ride without expert-level skills.

There are a few designated campgrounds in the conservation area if you want to enjoy the wilderness across multiple days. Some places within the marked Gunnison Gorge Wilderness only allow camping for up to two nights, but the rest of the park's campsites allow up to six nights. Note that the campsites are quite primitive, though they come with picnic tables and fire pits, and reviewers have warned of abundant mosquitoes during the summer months. Staying overnight is a real treat, though — the area is recognized as an International Dark Sky Park. The lack of artificial lighting in the area and its elevation make it perfect for stargazing.