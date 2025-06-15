Sandwiched Between Denver And Moab Is Colorado's High-Desert Town With Wild Rivers And Old West Charm

Located roughly three hours away from Moab, Utah's outdoor paradise for solo travelers, and five hours from Denver, the quaint town of Montrose will surprise you with its natural beauty and historic charm. Surrounded by the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River, and other great wilderness areas, Montrose provides plenty of outdoor adventures to enjoy. Add to that the vast offering of historical sites and museums in the town, and you've got the perfect formula for an unforgettable vacation in this Old-West Colorado town.

Although this desert town might not seem as exciting as Telluride, with its front-row views of the Rocky Mountains, Montrose is a gateway to some of Colorado's wildest natural elements, including the underrated, 2,700-foot-deep Black Canyon. Yet, Montrose isn't just about the outdoors. Western murals, local coffee shops, vintage storefronts, and saloons line the city's streets, making it a perfect destination for history buffs as well.

To reach the charming town, fly into the Montrose Regional Airport, just 2 miles from the city. Alternatively, if you're driving from Denver, you can take U.S. Highway 285 and then get on Route 50 until you reach your destination.