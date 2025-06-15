Sandwiched Between Denver And Moab Is Colorado's High-Desert Town With Wild Rivers And Old West Charm
Located roughly three hours away from Moab, Utah's outdoor paradise for solo travelers, and five hours from Denver, the quaint town of Montrose will surprise you with its natural beauty and historic charm. Surrounded by the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River, and other great wilderness areas, Montrose provides plenty of outdoor adventures to enjoy. Add to that the vast offering of historical sites and museums in the town, and you've got the perfect formula for an unforgettable vacation in this Old-West Colorado town.
Although this desert town might not seem as exciting as Telluride, with its front-row views of the Rocky Mountains, Montrose is a gateway to some of Colorado's wildest natural elements, including the underrated, 2,700-foot-deep Black Canyon. Yet, Montrose isn't just about the outdoors. Western murals, local coffee shops, vintage storefronts, and saloons line the city's streets, making it a perfect destination for history buffs as well.
To reach the charming town, fly into the Montrose Regional Airport, just 2 miles from the city. Alternatively, if you're driving from Denver, you can take U.S. Highway 285 and then get on Route 50 until you reach your destination.
Exploring the great outdoors that surrounds Montrose
From hiking and river surfing to just driving along scenic and historic byways, Montrose is certainly an amazing hub for outdoor adventures. Located just 20 minutes east of town is the underrated Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park. Boasting some breathtaking and dramatic cliffside views, this canyon offers visitors rock climbing opportunities, several hiking trails, three campsites, and three scenic drives along both its southern and northern rims. If you're lucky, you might also catch a glimpse of local wildlife such as black bears and soaring golden eagles.
For water enthusiasts, the Gunnison River, one hour north of the city, is perfect for rafting, kayaking, and enjoying some fishing. The Riverbottom Park, just five minutes away from First Street, is home to the Montrose Water Sports Park, where you can partake in some kayaking as well as river surfing. Alternatively, you can also just enjoy a nice time relaxing by the beach areas or take a stroll through the park's hiking trails.
Lastly, you can enjoy a leisurely drive on one of the many scenic byways passing through Montrose. Some of these include the 65-mile-long Alpine Loop Backcountry Byway, as well as the San Juan Skyway, offering stunning views of the San Juan Mountains. The West Elk Loop takes you through the Black Canyon National Park, Gunnison National Forest, and other destinations within Colorado.
Museums, antiques, and historic spots worth visiting when in Montrose
As one of Colorado's historic towns, Montrose is a place filled with museums, antique shops, and other iconic sites worth visiting. For starters, you can head to the Ute Indian Museum to learn more about the Ute Nation's history and culture. Then, at the Montrose County Historical Museum, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the town of Montrose and the surrounding area. The tours and exhibits at the Museum of the Mountain West look at the historic and cultural influences of the Old West.
Montrose's downtown is not short of historical sites to visit. The Historic Montrose Downtown Walking Tour will take you around five of the town's blocks while you learn all about its cultural heritage and get to see some quaint old buildings and landmarks. You can also just explore the downtown on your own. The East Portal of the Gunnison Tunnel at Black Canyon, which was used for transporting water back in the day, is another great site to visit in order to learn more about Montrose and the surrounding area.
Finally, Montrose's Antique Trail will take you along a journey filled with vintage clothing, old furniture, heirloom jewelry, and other memorabilia found throughout the many shops and boutiques downtown. And if you're up for it, stop at the Parlor Bar at the Rathbone for enjoying some refreshments in a classic Old-West saloon located in one of Montrose's most charming and historic hotels.