Seattle's Quirky, Fun Treehouse Resort With Luxe Amenities Is A Magical Woodsy Weekend Getaway
One of the best ways to experience Washington is to explore its many natural areas. Outside of Seattle, the Evergreen State lives up to its nickname with national forests, state parks, and hidden towns. However, while staying in a forested area is nice, what if you could literally stay among the trees themselves? Well, it's possible at Treehouse Point, a luxury hotel built into an old-growth forest.
Situated next to Snoqualmie, Washington's real "Twin Peaks" city, and Issaquah, the gateway to Seattle's Alps, Treehouse Point is a one-of-a-kind hotel experience you can't find anywhere else. The resort consists of several treehouses, each one expertly designed and entirely unique, so you could have a different experience every time you visit. The hotel is open year-round, but it also offers seasonal stays that are only available at certain times of the year.
That said, booking your stay at Treehouse Point can be somewhat challenging, as the suites get snapped up months in advance. So, if you're looking to have your own Robinson Crusoe-style expedition, you need to start preparing now. Here's everything you need to know about this incredible treetop resort.
Sleep in the trees at Treehouse Point
The resort has seven unique treehouses to choose from: the Temple of the Blue Moon, Trillium, Ananda, Burl, Upper Pond, Nest, and Bonbibi. There are also three seasonal cabins: the Cedar Suite, the Hideaway, and the Lovebomb. These options are not built into the trees, so if you're slightly afraid of heights (or want fewer stairs to worry about), you may want to book these instead.
One thing to keep in mind is that most of the treehouses only sleep two, making them ideal for a romantic getaway. Also, children and pets are not allowed at the hotel, so it may not be the best pick for a family-friendly getaway. The Upper Pond can sleep up to four guests, a convenient option if you're traveling with another couple.
As for amenities, guests have access to a cozy lodge with a library, games, and a fireplace. There's also a full-service bathhouse for when you need to get clean, as the houses only have toilets, not showers. Plus, a tasty homemade breakfast is included with your stay. If you really want a luxurious experience, you can get breakfast in bed. However, that's the only meal available at Treehouse Point, so keep that in mind when planning your vacation. You can order a charcuterie board and beverages to tide you over, or make s'mores by the outdoor fire pit.
Planning a woodsy getaway to Seattle
Although Treehouse Point feels like it's out in the middle of nowhere, it's less than an hour's drive from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). When booking your stay, you'll notice that only certain dates are available. Because of high demand and relatively few spots, the hotel only opens its weekend dates 60 days in advance. This way, everyone has a chance to experience living in the trees. Also, the hotel limits guests to two-night stays, so plan accordingly. At the time of this writing, rates run around $300 to $500 per night. This isn't your average backyard treehouse — it's a luxury getaway.
As we mentioned, the only meal available at Treehouse Point is breakfast, so you have to pack food or venture into town for lunch and dinner. Since the houses don't have a full kitchen or refrigerator, you can only bring shelf-stable items. Fortunately, the cities of Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Preston are nearby. With that being said, you'll need to rent a car for your stay so you can get around easily.
As you might expect, one of the main benefits of coming to Treehouse Point is that you're among nature, with plenty of opportunities for hiking and exploring at your doorstep. Not only are there trails on the grounds, but there are many outdoor hotspots nearby. For example, you're relatively close to one of Washington's best hikes that leads to a secluded natural hot springs. However, you'll need to win the lottery to visit — literally — so keep this in mind when planning your itinerary.