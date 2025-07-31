Seattle's Quirky, Fun Treehouse Resort With Luxe Amenities Is A Magical Woodsy Weekend Getaway

One of the best ways to experience Washington is to explore its many natural areas. Outside of Seattle, the Evergreen State lives up to its nickname with national forests, state parks, and hidden towns. However, while staying in a forested area is nice, what if you could literally stay among the trees themselves? Well, it's possible at Treehouse Point, a luxury hotel built into an old-growth forest.

Situated next to Snoqualmie, Washington's real "Twin Peaks" city, and Issaquah, the gateway to Seattle's Alps, Treehouse Point is a one-of-a-kind hotel experience you can't find anywhere else. The resort consists of several treehouses, each one expertly designed and entirely unique, so you could have a different experience every time you visit. The hotel is open year-round, but it also offers seasonal stays that are only available at certain times of the year.

That said, booking your stay at Treehouse Point can be somewhat challenging, as the suites get snapped up months in advance. So, if you're looking to have your own Robinson Crusoe-style expedition, you need to start preparing now. Here's everything you need to know about this incredible treetop resort.