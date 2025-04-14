The Gateway To Seattle's Alps Is This 'Trailhead City' With Year-Round Outdoor Recreation On Easy Trails

When someone is comparing a location in the United States to Europe's Alps, they usually talk about places like Park City, Utah — a world-renowned ski resort and one of the prettiest mountain towns in the country. However, over in the western foothills of Washington state's Cascade Range — not far from the famously beautiful Cascade Loop drive — a series of publicly preserved peaks and woods have been referred to as Seattle's Alps or the Issaquah Alps for almost 50 years. The city of Issaquah sits at the base of these majestic hills and is a great place to visit for the year-round outdoor recreation the landscape offers.

Just 20 minutes from downtown Seattle and half an hour from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Issaquah is an easily accessible location that offers equal amounts of refined culture and rugged outdoor experiences. Formally established as a city in 1899, Issaquah has long welcomed visitors to its dramatic landscape of bogs, woods, streams, lakes, and peaks.

This is the real draw of Issaquah, which bills itself as "Trailhead City." It's an appropriate name given the local efforts that have gone into making the Issaquah Alps one of the greatest examples of public forest lands in the entire country.