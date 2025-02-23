The Best Route 66 Attractions By State, According To Research

There is no American roadway more iconic than Route 66. Stretching nearly 3,000 miles from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California, "The Mother Road" gained its early reputation as the primary route of Americans seeking refuge from the Dust Bowl and Great Depression during the 1930s. In the decades since, Route 66 has become synonymous with western adventures, neon signs, and quirky Americana. Each of the eight states Route 66 crosses maintains a unique identity; identities that can be experienced firsthand by those willing to stop and look around.

Route 66 has countless attractions spread across its length. However, there are just some spots that are simply the best; those attractions so wonderfully quirky and legendary that they continue to draw in visitors year after year after year. This list of locations has been collected via research from travel forums, newspapers, and government websites. Each location represents the essence of the Mother Road in their respective states. If you happen to be motoring west, "From Chicago to L.A.," as the old Chuck Berry song says, these are the best Route 66 attractions by state that you need to see.