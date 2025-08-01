A Shaded Shoreline On Connecticut's Coast Offers Smooth Sailing, Splash Pad Fun, And Kayaking Trails
Connecticut often goes underrated when it comes to its coastal attractions and lifestyles. However, this slice of New England holds tranquil escapes from the big cities like New York, Boston, or New Haven. About 10 minutes south of Norwalk, a buzzy harbor city with art, New England charm, and oysters is an oasis comprising two adjacent beaches, Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach. Visitors can lounge on the sandy shores as windsurfers, sailors, and kayakers ride the waves in between the islands rising out of the Long Island Sound. At Shady Beach, you can enjoy a picnic as your family and friends find cover under the trees that give the area its name. There's plenty of activity nearby, too, with baseball and softball games taking place, skaters shredding at the skate park, and people taking advantage of two lighted sand volleyball courts.
Calf Pasture and Shady Beach are great for the kiddos. Calf Pasture has a nautical-themed splash pad made to look like a whale with spray loops surrounded by ground sprays. Longshore Sail School, located nearby, rents out 9-foot dinghies that are perfect for children to use on the waters near the shore. Ripka's at the Beach offers a kids combo meal menu, as well as burgers and fried seafood for grown-ups, ensuring that kids of any age will have a fun-packed day on Calf Pasture Point.
Kayaking and sailing off the coast of Calf Pasture and Shady Beach
The aforementioned islands off the coast of Calf Pasture Point make for stunning coastal views, but are even better up close from a kayak or sail boat. Most of the islands are private and used for seasonal homes, but two are wildlife refuges with restricted access, similar to how this 70-mile coastline in Connecticut is a wildlife preserve for incredible recreation. Shea Island is one of the public options and folks have been known to kayak there and camp overnight. For those that don't own a kayak, Norwalk Sailing School located right on Calf Pasture Point offers rentals, with prices ranging from $35 for one hour to $95 for over four hours.
Norwalk Sailing School also rents out sailboats for $60 an hour, provided the renter passes a hands-on sailing skill test. For visitors who want to learn to sail, they offer an Intro to Sailing course for $145. A 90-minute sailing tour of the Norwalk islands is also available for $95 for three people. Want to explore more of the Connecticut shoreline? Darien, a beautiful Connecticut beach town that exudes quiet luxury is only 15 minutes away from Calf Pasture Point.
How to get to Calf Pasture and Shady Beach and where to stay
Calf Pasture and Shady Beach are recreational havens that offer much to do for those looking for a little escape. They are located about two hours from New York City and 45 minutes from New Haven, depending on traffic. Note that anyone who is not a Norwalk resident will have to pay a $42 parking fee on weekdays, with a reduced price of $30 after 5 p.m. Weekend and holiday prices are $72. The best time to visit this area is in the summer, specifically from May to October, as that's when the beaches are in operation.
There are plenty of accommodations available for folks who want to stay put and avoid traffic in and out of Norwalk. Marriot, Hilton, and Hampton Inn are a few of the big chain hotel brands in the area, with peak season prices ranging anywhere from $160 to $440 a night. Alternatively, there's always Airbnb. For two nights — a weekend getaway — prices range from $200 to a little over $1,000.