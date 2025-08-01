A Shaded Shoreline On Connecticut's Coast Offers Smooth Sailing, Splash Pad Fun, And Kayaking Trails

Connecticut often goes underrated when it comes to its coastal attractions and lifestyles. However, this slice of New England holds tranquil escapes from the big cities like New York, Boston, or New Haven. About 10 minutes south of Norwalk, a buzzy harbor city with art, New England charm, and oysters is an oasis comprising two adjacent beaches, Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach. Visitors can lounge on the sandy shores as windsurfers, sailors, and kayakers ride the waves in between the islands rising out of the Long Island Sound. At Shady Beach, you can enjoy a picnic as your family and friends find cover under the trees that give the area its name. There's plenty of activity nearby, too, with baseball and softball games taking place, skaters shredding at the skate park, and people taking advantage of two lighted sand volleyball courts.

Calf Pasture and Shady Beach are great for the kiddos. Calf Pasture has a nautical-themed splash pad made to look like a whale with spray loops surrounded by ground sprays. Longshore Sail School, located nearby, rents out 9-foot dinghies that are perfect for children to use on the waters near the shore. Ripka's at the Beach offers a kids combo meal menu, as well as burgers and fried seafood for grown-ups, ensuring that kids of any age will have a fun-packed day on Calf Pasture Point.