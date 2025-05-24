A 70-Mile Stretch Of Connecticut's Coastline Is An Underrated Wildlife Preserve For Incredible Recreation

When you picture the Connecticut shore, you probably imagine cozy New England towns with views of the Atlantic — but there is a wilder side of the coast, too. The Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge is a collection of 10 protected "land units" scattered over 70 miles along the coast of Connecticut. Established in 1972, there are locations all along the Atlantic, from Greenwich, Norwalk, Bridgeport, and New Haven, stretching all the way to the Westbrook area. There are even protected areas on the Thimble Islands and Falkner Island, as seen above. Together, they make up more than 1,000 acres of natural, unaltered landscape.

Depending on what kind of outdoor adventure you're looking for, you can choose to visit one location within the preserve or visit them all on an incredible road trip. You can expect to be on the road close to three hours driving between the stops, not including the time you spend at each location or the time it takes to reach the islands included in the refuge. If you're flying in, your best bet is the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, which is just an hour's drive from the coast. The Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge has something for everyone, whether you're an outdoor enthusiast scouting extraordinary hiking trails or a naturalist looking for one of the best birdwatching destinations that the U.S. has to offer.