Nestled On The Long Island Sound Is A Buzzy Harbor City With Art, New England Charm, And Oysters

Connecticut is one of the best states in America for exploring nature and history. Known as the Constitution State, it's blessed with a deep-rooted heritage that spans all the way back to 1788. It's also where you can uncover unique travel experiences, such as this New England farm escape filled with wine and four-season delight. Food, as you might've guessed, is yet another reason people flock here. Noank, a darling, sleepy fishing village on the Connecticut coast, is packed with exceptional eats, but it's certainly not the only one.

Norwalk combines all three — nature, history, and food — with a dash of culture right on the beautiful expanse of the Long Island Sound. This harbor city is a proper New England charmer located just a one-hour-ish drive or train ride from New York City. Here, you can truly immerse yourself in its old-world style by strolling along the tree-lined Wall Street, where low-rise brick buildings house boutiques, or by visiting the Victorian-era Lockwood-Mathews Mansion. The grand and historic manor has 62 rooms adorned in furnishings and décor true to the period.

If you prefer to combine New England history and nature, visit the Sheffield Island Lighthouse. You'll need to drive about 15 minutes from Norwalk to the harbor before joining a ferry tour to the island and its 19th-century lighthouse. The tour includes a guided walk around Norwalk Harbor, a cruise past three lighthouses, a guided tour of Sheffield Island Lighthouse, and free time to relax or explore the island as you wish. Unfortunately, the tours only run between May and August, but there are weekend, weekday, and sunset options.