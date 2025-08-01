One Of Idaho's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Campground With Unbelievable Views Of Hells Canyon
To the surprise of many, Idaho is the only state in the West without its own national park. However, from the Panhandle to the Owyhees, the Gem State has no shortage of national recreation areas, secret campsites, and small towns that dazzle visitors with quiet beaches. Intrepid visitors who want to get away from large tourist crowds and find solitude amongst epic canyon views should look no further than Hells Canyon along the Idaho-Oregon border. Perched on the Idaho side of Hells Canyon three hours north of Boise is the Big Bar Camping Area, one of the best-kept secrets for dry camping in the state. One reason it is such a good spot is not only because it is free and uncrowded but also for its access to incredible views, history, and assortment of fruit trees bearing a perfect treat for a summer hike. A word of caution though – bears may stop by to forage.
The Big Bar Camping Area sits at the site of a former fruit orchard, the Eckles Ranch, which provided food to mining settlements that dotted the area. Prior to settlers, the Nez Perce fished for salmon and established camps in the area, leaving cave paintings nearby in Redfish Cave. However, you'll likely see little sign of them today. The dispersed campground areas near the Snake River share a simple vault toilet and have plenty of shade and room for your RV or tent, but few other amenities. These campsites don't have running water or electricity. Cell service may also be spotty. Unlike at other developed campgrounds, you can't reserve your campsite in advance. Visitors report plenty of space, even for bigger trailers.
Explore scenic Hells Canyon from the campground
Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America, is a remote adventure playground and a perfect setting to clear your mind. Pack for both warm days and cool nights; summers can be brutally hot in Idaho's Banana Belt (warmer than Boise), making Big Bar a great early fall or late spring destination for fishing and hiking. From the boat dock at the main camping area, throw out a line or float the day away on your kayak or paddleboard.
Beside the entrance to Big Bar Campground, you'll find the Allison Creek Trail, the start of three trails that loop around the area and make for a gorgeous day hike with colorful wildflowers and a few caves. While you might even spot a deer, elk, or bald eagle during the day, isolated Big Bar is a picturesque spot to enjoy the night skies. Be sure to bring a telescope or your low-light camera lens kit. On a clear night, you can see the Milky Way. If you are chasing the stars, after visiting the campground head over to America's first gold-tier Dark Sky Reserve in the beautiful, rugged Sawtooths of central Idaho.
When planning your trip to Big Bar Campground, be sure to bring everything you need, including water, food, and fuel for your trip. Visitors coming from Oregon will explore much of the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway on the way to Big Bar, and have one last chance for gas and grub at Scotty's Hells Canyon Outdoor Supply. Travelers coming from across Idaho shouldn't miss stopping in Cambridge, approximately 54 miles away, where you can grab groceries and gas before heading up the paved roads.