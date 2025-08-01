One Of Idaho's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Campground With Unbelievable Views Of Hells Canyon

To the surprise of many, Idaho is the only state in the West without its own national park. However, from the Panhandle to the Owyhees, the Gem State has no shortage of national recreation areas, secret campsites, and small towns that dazzle visitors with quiet beaches. Intrepid visitors who want to get away from large tourist crowds and find solitude amongst epic canyon views should look no further than Hells Canyon along the Idaho-Oregon border. Perched on the Idaho side of Hells Canyon three hours north of Boise is the Big Bar Camping Area, one of the best-kept secrets for dry camping in the state. One reason it is such a good spot is not only because it is free and uncrowded but also for its access to incredible views, history, and assortment of fruit trees bearing a perfect treat for a summer hike. A word of caution though – bears may stop by to forage.

The Big Bar Camping Area sits at the site of a former fruit orchard, the Eckles Ranch, which provided food to mining settlements that dotted the area. Prior to settlers, the Nez Perce fished for salmon and established camps in the area, leaving cave paintings nearby in Redfish Cave. However, you'll likely see little sign of them today. The dispersed campground areas near the Snake River share a simple vault toilet and have plenty of shade and room for your RV or tent, but few other amenities. These campsites don't have running water or electricity. Cell service may also be spotty. Unlike at other developed campgrounds, you can't reserve your campsite in advance. Visitors report plenty of space, even for bigger trailers.