This Overlooked Idaho Town Dazzles With Quiet Beaches, Historic Lodges, And Mountain Air

A visit to Nordman wouldn't be complete without time on or around glistening Priest Lake, Idaho's "Crown Jewel." The 80-mile shoreline around Priest Lake is much less developed than Lake Pend Oreille or Lake Coeur d'Alene, making the crystal clear, turquoise waters and its sandy beaches an adventurer's or a boater's dreamland. While you're venturing to or around the lake in spring, summer, and fall, you'll likely spot deer, moose, or elk and may even see a bald eagle fishing.

Priest Lake has some of nature's finest beaches in the panhandle. However, they're incredibly remote or accessible only by water. Hop on your boat at the Kalispell Boat launch and head to Kalispell Island, just east of the boat ramp. If you're just going out for a day on the water, you can rent or charter a pontoon at Priest Lake Marina and Resort or the Narrows Marina. Even though Kalispell Island has 52 campsites, not all have toilets, and none have water. Check availability on recreation.gov and expect primitive camping at its finest. Be sure to bring in everything you will need and leave no trace. Another secret beach is up the picturesque 9-mile round-trip Navigation Trail on Upper Priest Lake, your private oasis. Be sure to bring bug spray and pack your food in bear boxes!

Travelers looking to visit Nordman's beaches without hopping on a boat should not miss the Ledgewood Bay Picnic Area for a day of fun in the sun. Two campgrounds, Reeder Bay Campground, and Beaver Creek Campground, are also popular spots, especially on weekends. Make reservations ahead of time.