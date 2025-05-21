This Overlooked Idaho Town Dazzles With Quiet Beaches, Historic Lodges, And Mountain Air
Idaho's wild panhandle is dotted with charming cities, tight-knit towns, and picturesque lakes. Although Coeur d'Alene often steals the scene as a lakefront mountain town where you can ski and hit the beach on the same day, smaller, off-the-beaten-path lakes and cities are no less deserving of the spotlight. Approximately 82 miles north of Coeur d'Alene lies the small resort town of Nordman, just off the northwest coast of Priest Lake. In comparison to many of the other busy summer lakeside towns in Idaho, Nordman is a slice of peace. Sights of the towering Selkirk mountains, historic lodges, and crisp, clean mountain air will refresh your spirit as you cruise up and down the trails or on stunning Priest Lake.
The small town of Nordman was moved after the Nordman Cash Store owners swapped land with the U.S. Forest Service to be closer to Highway 57 and Priest Lake. After two years of construction, the new store was completed in 1949 and became the focal point of the community, later being the site of the unincorporated community's post office. Since 1992, the town, store, and marina have been owned and expanded by the Votava family to include souvenirs celebrating the town's location in the remote panhandle. Many local souvenirs feature the tag "37 up 57," meaning drive 37 miles to the end of State Highway 57. From Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, it's less than two hours on dry roads.
The glistening Priest Lake
A visit to Nordman wouldn't be complete without time on or around glistening Priest Lake, Idaho's "Crown Jewel." The 80-mile shoreline around Priest Lake is much less developed than Lake Pend Oreille or Lake Coeur d'Alene, making the crystal clear, turquoise waters and its sandy beaches an adventurer's or a boater's dreamland. While you're venturing to or around the lake in spring, summer, and fall, you'll likely spot deer, moose, or elk and may even see a bald eagle fishing.
Priest Lake has some of nature's finest beaches in the panhandle. However, they're incredibly remote or accessible only by water. Hop on your boat at the Kalispell Boat launch and head to Kalispell Island, just east of the boat ramp. If you're just going out for a day on the water, you can rent or charter a pontoon at Priest Lake Marina and Resort or the Narrows Marina. Even though Kalispell Island has 52 campsites, not all have toilets, and none have water. Check availability on recreation.gov and expect primitive camping at its finest. Be sure to bring in everything you will need and leave no trace. Another secret beach is up the picturesque 9-mile round-trip Navigation Trail on Upper Priest Lake, your private oasis. Be sure to bring bug spray and pack your food in bear boxes!
Travelers looking to visit Nordman's beaches without hopping on a boat should not miss the Ledgewood Bay Picnic Area for a day of fun in the sun. Two campgrounds, Reeder Bay Campground, and Beaver Creek Campground, are also popular spots, especially on weekends. Make reservations ahead of time.
Historic lodges with modern charm
Idahoans living around Priest Lake depended on logging and the timber industry for work for decades. Nordman brings back many old logging traditions during the annual Logger's Day event each spring to celebrate the town's history. Hand-cut timbers and fine craftsmanship are still integral to Nordman, even though few of the original log buildings still stand. Two examples of the traditional work ethic with a modern touch are found in Nordman Resort's restaurant and store and also at the Elkins Resort. Both owners restored and expanded the existing buildings, giving them a modern touch while keeping the traditional log frames.
If you're not looking to camp out in the wild during the summers or are revved up for the annual vintage snowmobile races in January, both the Nordman Resort and Elkins Resort offer comfortable modern cabins equipped with a full bathroom, television, and phone, with a location that can't be beat. Elkins Resort has over two dozen cabins on site for rent, while Nordman Resort has over 40 RV sites as well as rooms available in the lodge. When you're famished and can't see yourself driving back down Highway 57, both have highly rated dining options. Both resorts are open throughout the year, though confirm their opening hours before visiting.
As Nordman is truly at the end of the road, be sure to stop in Priest River, the last town on the way, for the basics that you'll need for an incredible trip. You'll find a more extensive selection of food, sporting goods, and a thriving arts scene an hour south in Sandpoint, another gorgeous city between two lakes.