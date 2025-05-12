America's First Gold-Tier International Dark Sky Reserve Is An Incredible Idaho Camping Destination

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), over 80 percent of the world's population is affected by light pollution, and roughly a third of people are unable to see the Milky Way at night. Unfortunately, for much of the world, light pollution is gradually getting worse every year. It gets harder to find areas where you can see the stars in all their glory with each passing day. That's why the work of DarkSky International is so important. The organization's goal is to preserve places with little to no light pollution and promote the importance of reducing it wherever possible. Thanks to all the protected land in the United States, the country has almost 160 designated Dark Sky locations, all of which offer clear views of space.

However, one of the more impressive areas in the country is the Dark Sky Reserve in Central Idaho. It takes up a large portion of the state, covering 906,000 acres (or 1,416 square miles). To better visualize it, the area is roughly three times the size of Los Angeles. It's a huge reserve, and is actually the third-largest place dedicated to dark skies, just behind Mont-Mégantic in Canada and Aoraki Mackenzie in New Zealand.

A majority of Idaho's reserve is in Sawtooth National Forest, but it also covers pieces of several nearby counties and two other wilderness areas. It encompasses towns including Ketchum, Elkhorn, and Stanley as well. To get to most of the park, you'll want to drive down Highway 75, though a small segment near Stanley runs along Highway 21 that you can visit as well.