Pennsylvania's Artsy College Town Near Pittsburgh Boasts Sculpture Gardens And A 'Trail Town' Vibe

Nestled on the western edge of Pennsylvania's idyllic rolling hills and home to The Rock, or more formally, Slippery Rock University, is the small town of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Muralists have added bursts of color to this charming college town's revitalized downtown, showcasing the community's local artistry. As a trail town, Slippery Rock is also famous for sitting along the longest national scenic trail in the country, the North Country Trail.

Getting to Slippery Rock can be an arduous process from eastern Pennsylvania, as the drive from Philadelphia is around five hours, but the town is under an hour north of Pittsburgh on Interstate 79. Flying into Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will land you closest to Slippery Rock at just 52 miles away, but if you've got extra time and need a dose of hiking and architecture before Slippery Rock, make a detour to the funky town in Pennsylvania with restaurants, trails, and Frank Lloyd Wright homes.

As one of the self-proclaimed "prettiest places in western Pennsylvania," Slippery Rock features small town charm alongside public art installations and sculptures. An infusion of funding has revitalized storefronts, pavements, and the historic lighting details in town. This has allowed visitors to focus on its quaint bed and breakfasts (such as the Apple Butter Inn), the ample outdoor recreation and concerts at Rock Falls Park, as well as the lineup of events and festivals in town.