Pennsylvania's Artsy College Town Near Pittsburgh Boasts Sculpture Gardens And A 'Trail Town' Vibe
Nestled on the western edge of Pennsylvania's idyllic rolling hills and home to The Rock, or more formally, Slippery Rock University, is the small town of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Muralists have added bursts of color to this charming college town's revitalized downtown, showcasing the community's local artistry. As a trail town, Slippery Rock is also famous for sitting along the longest national scenic trail in the country, the North Country Trail.
Getting to Slippery Rock can be an arduous process from eastern Pennsylvania, as the drive from Philadelphia is around five hours, but the town is under an hour north of Pittsburgh on Interstate 79. Flying into Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will land you closest to Slippery Rock at just 52 miles away, but if you've got extra time and need a dose of hiking and architecture before Slippery Rock, make a detour to the funky town in Pennsylvania with restaurants, trails, and Frank Lloyd Wright homes.
As one of the self-proclaimed "prettiest places in western Pennsylvania," Slippery Rock features small town charm alongside public art installations and sculptures. An infusion of funding has revitalized storefronts, pavements, and the historic lighting details in town. This has allowed visitors to focus on its quaint bed and breakfasts (such as the Apple Butter Inn), the ample outdoor recreation and concerts at Rock Falls Park, as well as the lineup of events and festivals in town.
Public sculpture, murals, and student art in Slippery Rock
Slippery Rock's population of slightly more than 3,000 people offers a distinct blend of small-town charm and artistic vision and expression, making it an ideal destination to explore local creative talent. Anchored by the dynamic arts and culture scene at Slippery Rock University, the town and its businesses reflect a commitment to creativity. On Main Street, inside Fuzzy Monkey Coffee Co., a 42-foot student-produced mural brings the jungle theme of the business's coffee line to life.
Murals by Robert Qualters (with the help of a group of Slippery Rock students), artist Sean Swihart, and mosaic works by Edward Grout are just a few of the large-scale public art pieces around the town. On top of this, sculpture art adds dimension to the town's creativity and history. James Myford's striking water sculpture is at the former site of the Roxy Theatre along a landscaped walkway opposite the nostalgic Main Street staple, the Camelot Restaurant.
Dave Champion's chainsaw artistry is on display in a 20-foot-tall sculpture carved from an oak tree outside the Advanced Technology and Science Hall on the Slippery Rock University Campus. Student works take center stage at the Martha Gault Art Gallery, with exhibitions featuring art students working in diverse mediums, including photography, printmaking, graphic design, painting, fiber art, digital media, and more. If that's not enough art to take in, the free open-air art museum in Pennsylvania, known as one of America's most colorful landmarks, is just under an hour away.
Hiking trails, state parks, and outdoor adventures near Slippery Rock
Beyond the vibrant arts scene, Slippery Rock is home to some of western Pennsylvania's great scenic outdoor escapes. Moraine State Park, centered around the over 3,000-acre Lake Arthur, is just over 13 miles from town in Portersville, a lakeside borough with antique shops and nearby parks. Here, recreational sailing clubs perform races and offer instruction alongside amateur windsurfers and kayakers. The park also has nine public boat launches, two marinas, and two swim beaches.
Around 6 miles away, another state park, McConnells Mill State Park, has your hiking needs covered. The park offers easy to advanced trails, like the Slippery Rock Gorge Trail, a 6.2-mile one-way trail and a part of the North Country Trail System. The Jennings Environmental Education Center is a unique state park dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania's prairie ecosystem, native plants, and wildlife while also offering community programs and educational opportunities to the public. The center offers 5 miles of trails through its prairie and forest habitats, two picnic areas, and a pavilion.
Rock Falls Recreation Park is a small campground and live music venue on Slippery Rock Creek. The park is also the host of Slippery Rock's Annual Midsummer Music Festival in July. Whether you're in town for a weekend getaway or checking out the college campus, Slippery Rock welcomes you with a vibrant art scene, outdoor adventure, and quaint small-town charm that makes it much more than just a stop on the map.