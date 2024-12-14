The Funky Town In Pennsylvania With Restaurants, Trails, And Frank Lloyd Wright Homes

The vibrant cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are the main attractions of Pennsylvania, with a wealth of history and incredible sporting events available within their boundaries. One of the cities even offers a historic railway ride with some breathtaking skyline views. But away from the hustle and bustle of these two destinations sits the little town of Ohiopyle.

Tucked along the Youghiogheny River over an hour from Pittsburgh, it's the perfect gateway to outdoor adventure. Ohiopyle got its name from the indigenous Lenape phrase "ahi opihəle," which means "it turns very white," referring to the river rapids that carve along the edge of town.

Ohiopyle is improbably small, with less than 100 people calling it home. But don't let its size fool you, as it's home to an incredible state park for whitewater rafting, a charming downtown filled with great eateries, and is within driving distance of two iconic Frank Llyod Wright homes. There's even a sprawling natural cave system 30 minutes from downtown, giving you ample ways to spend your time in southwest Pennsylvania.