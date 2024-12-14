The Funky Town In Pennsylvania With Restaurants, Trails, And Frank Lloyd Wright Homes
The vibrant cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are the main attractions of Pennsylvania, with a wealth of history and incredible sporting events available within their boundaries. One of the cities even offers a historic railway ride with some breathtaking skyline views. But away from the hustle and bustle of these two destinations sits the little town of Ohiopyle.
Tucked along the Youghiogheny River over an hour from Pittsburgh, it's the perfect gateway to outdoor adventure. Ohiopyle got its name from the indigenous Lenape phrase "ahi opihəle," which means "it turns very white," referring to the river rapids that carve along the edge of town.
Ohiopyle is improbably small, with less than 100 people calling it home. But don't let its size fool you, as it's home to an incredible state park for whitewater rafting, a charming downtown filled with great eateries, and is within driving distance of two iconic Frank Llyod Wright homes. There's even a sprawling natural cave system 30 minutes from downtown, giving you ample ways to spend your time in southwest Pennsylvania.
Walk downtown from Ohiopyle State Park
While you won't find Pennsylvania's only state park with a seashore in Ohiopyle, you will find an incredible riverfront at Ohiopyle State Park. Encompassing over 20,000 acres of the Laurel Ridge landscape, it's the perfect spot to enjoy some whitewater rafting down the Youghiogheny. White Water Adventurers is one of the few licensed commercial outfitters recommended by the park, so consider renting your gear and planning your trip with these experts.
Hikers will have a field day at Ohiopyle State Park, as it's home to 79 miles of trails. Ferncliff Trail is a popular choice, running for less than 2 miles as it treats you to striking views of Ohiopyle Falls and the Youghiogheny River. Highlands Hiking Trail, meanwhile, runs 11 miles from Ohiopyle to Bidwell and grants multiple viewpoints of the mountains east of Ohiopyle. Be sure to also make the quick drive to Baughman Rock Overlook for expansive vistas of the entire region.
Done hiking for the day? Walk directly from the Ohiopyle State Park Visitor's Center to the heart of downtown Ohiopyle to enjoy its handful of restaurants. Falls Market Restaurant & General Store sells a variety of deli sandwiches, soups, and ice cream, and you'll even have a chance to load up your pantry at its general store. Twisted Spoke Café is another nearby option, with a menu that runs the gamut from burgers and quesadillas to wings and veggie wraps.
Explore two iconic Frank Lloyd Wright homes
There's plenty of fun to be had in Ohiopyle proper, but it's also centrally located so that you can enjoy several other attractions in southwest Pennsylvania. Architecture enthusiasts will love its proximity to two Frank Lloyd Wright homes. One is a house hidden deep in the Pennsylvania mountains, while the other is a Usonian masterpiece with a hexagonal design.
The first property is Fallingwater, less than 4 miles from Ohiopyle. The home is a natural extension of its surroundings, with oversized windows allowing the outdoors to spill indoors. It's perched above a stunning waterfall, and you'll find a few walking paths and other buildings scattered throughout the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Kentuck Knob is the second Frank Lloyd Wright property near Ohiopyle, and it's just 3 miles west of town. The 2,200 square-foot home is a patchwork of stone and wood, with dramatic views of the Youghiogheny River Gorge available on its back patio. This architectural wonder is about 20 minutes away from the natural wonders of Laurel Caverns, so consider checking out both while you're in the area.