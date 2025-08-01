Samantha Brown's Genius 'Waitressing' Hack Could Save Your Feet On Your Next Vacation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travel expert Samantha Brown has shared her favorite tips for years on her show "Places to Love" and on social media. She has traveled the world, offering advice on everything from packing and travel products to cities and countries worth visiting. But one of her most useful tips, posted on her Instagram page, doesn't come from her journeys around the world. Instead, it stems from her eight years waitressing in New York City. This tip could save your feet on your next vacation — and you might even want to use it in your daily life. In her post, Brown explains that she always brings flip-flops with her when she travels. She says, "When you've been on your feet for more than four hours, they're tired, they're sweaty, hot, uncomfortable ... So, I started to bring flip-flops ... flip-flops are great because it allows your feet to stretch out. They get a little breath of fresh air, maybe a little sun."
The trick, Brown notes, is not to wear them while sightseeing. Instead, she carries them in a bag and puts them on when her feet need a break. She also packs foot powder to absorb moisture and odor, along with a fresh pair of socks. That way, she can start fresh when slipping her regular shoes back on for more sightseeing. However, Brown advises not to do this when other people are close by, which means that you should not be taking your shoes off on your flight.
Using flip flops to give your tired feet a break, as per Samantha Brown
We're not talking about heavy sandals here. Light flip flops like the Vovea Flip Flops for Women or the Havaianas Top Men's Flip Flops on Amazon that come in a variety of colors are perfect for this. You can even put your foot powder in a small, travel-size bottle or purchase it at your destination. It's also smart to use one of your packing cubes in your travel backpack to keep everything together — the flip-flops, socks, and powder. Socks made from natural fibers like wool or cotton will allow your feet to breathe. You may also want to include some resealable plastic bags for your regular shoes so they don't stink up your bag. If you expect to do a lot of walking, consider bringing or purchasing some Epsom salts to soak your feet in the hotel bathroom.
Of course, good shoes are the one item of clothing worth splurging on for your next trip. Even while using Samantha Brown's fantastic tip, having comfortable shoes in the first place can make or break your vacation. Remember to break them in before you go.
If you're prone to blisters, bring a dedicated travel-size deodorant stick or petroleum jelly to coat areas that tend to rub inside your shoes before putting them on. In addition, borrow a great rule from the hiking community and try on new shoes late in the day, when your feet are more swollen. That way, you'll know how they'll fit when your feet are at their worst.