Samantha Brown's Genius 'Waitressing' Hack Could Save Your Feet On Your Next Vacation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel expert Samantha Brown has shared her favorite tips for years on her show "Places to Love" and on social media. She has traveled the world, offering advice on everything from packing and travel products to cities and countries worth visiting. But one of her most useful tips, posted on her Instagram page, doesn't come from her journeys around the world. Instead, it stems from her eight years waitressing in New York City. This tip could save your feet on your next vacation — and you might even want to use it in your daily life. In her post, Brown explains that she always brings flip-flops with her when she travels. She says, "When you've been on your feet for more than four hours, they're tired, they're sweaty, hot, uncomfortable ... So, I started to bring flip-flops ... flip-flops are great because it allows your feet to stretch out. They get a little breath of fresh air, maybe a little sun."

The trick, Brown notes, is not to wear them while sightseeing. Instead, she carries them in a bag and puts them on when her feet need a break. She also packs foot powder to absorb moisture and odor, along with a fresh pair of socks. That way, she can start fresh when slipping her regular shoes back on for more sightseeing. However, Brown advises not to do this when other people are close by, which means that you should not be taking your shoes off on your flight.