Indiana's Hidden Lavish Casino Resort With Vegas-Style Gaming Is A Dazzling Palace In A Lovely Lush Forest

First, let's break down all four properties within the resort. We'll start a little north of French Lick in the town of West Baden. If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy vacation, the opulent dome of the West Baden Springs Hotel is about as impressive as it gets. Alternatively, if you're looking for brand-new accommodations with modern styling, the Valley Tower Hotel is the latest addition to the resort, and it's conveniently located next to the casino. Finally, for a posh and historic vacation, nothing beats the original French Lick Springs Hotel, which was built in 1845 and has everything you could need to have fun during your stay.

For entertainment, the casino floor has all the action you could want. This award-winning spot has over 25 table games, 600 interactive slots, and a full-service sportsbook. Plus, since the casino is open 24 hours a day, you can play whenever you like, even after a full day of fun in the sun. However, you don't have to bet it all on black to have a good time. The French Lick Resort also offers live music, food-centric events, and a family-friendly arcade, complete with a bowling alley. Also, with both indoor and outdoor pools, you can spend all your time lounging next to the water and getting a tan.

The food at French Lick is just as incredible as the scenery. If you're looking for world-class fine dining, the 1875 Steakhouse at the French Lick Springs Resort is the best of the best. However, the Sinclair Restaurant in the West Baden Springs Resort is a close second. Also, there are affordable options for lunch and dinner, like the Spring No. 8 next to the pool or the Grand Colonnade Restaurant, which features the best breakfast buffet in the region.