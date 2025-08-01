Indiana's Hidden Lavish Casino Resort With Vegas-Style Gaming Is A Dazzling Palace In A Lovely Lush Forest
The notion of the Midwest being comprised of "flyover states" is quickly becoming outdated and obsolete. States like Indiana are turning into magnificent regions for vacationing, full of quaint small towns and world-class resorts. One of the best spots in Indiana for a lavish getaway is where you can find some of the Midwest's most stunning forested scenery in the town of French Lick. However, while the city itself is impressive, part of that is due to a fabulous local casino resort.
Part of what makes the French Lick Resort so captivating is that it encompasses four distinct properties. The French Lick Springs Hotel, the West Baden Springs Hotel, the Valley Tower Hotel, and the French Lick Casino. Spanning over 3,200 acres, this resort is practically a city unto itself, complete with some of the most stunning architecture and amenities you can find anywhere in the United States.
So, if you're ready to elevate your next Midwest vacation, book a room at the French Lick Resort. You'll feel like you're on a vast European estate, not a small Indiana town, especially because the resort is surrounded by lush forests and greenery, not big city centers and skyscrapers.
A brief introduction to the lavish French Link Resort
First, let's break down all four properties within the resort. We'll start a little north of French Lick in the town of West Baden. If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy vacation, the opulent dome of the West Baden Springs Hotel is about as impressive as it gets. Alternatively, if you're looking for brand-new accommodations with modern styling, the Valley Tower Hotel is the latest addition to the resort, and it's conveniently located next to the casino. Finally, for a posh and historic vacation, nothing beats the original French Lick Springs Hotel, which was built in 1845 and has everything you could need to have fun during your stay.
For entertainment, the casino floor has all the action you could want. This award-winning spot has over 25 table games, 600 interactive slots, and a full-service sportsbook. Plus, since the casino is open 24 hours a day, you can play whenever you like, even after a full day of fun in the sun. However, you don't have to bet it all on black to have a good time. The French Lick Resort also offers live music, food-centric events, and a family-friendly arcade, complete with a bowling alley. Also, with both indoor and outdoor pools, you can spend all your time lounging next to the water and getting a tan.
The food at French Lick is just as incredible as the scenery. If you're looking for world-class fine dining, the 1875 Steakhouse at the French Lick Springs Resort is the best of the best. However, the Sinclair Restaurant in the West Baden Springs Resort is a close second. Also, there are affordable options for lunch and dinner, like the Spring No. 8 next to the pool or the Grand Colonnade Restaurant, which features the best breakfast buffet in the region.
Taking a Vegas-style vacation to Indiana
For most travelers, the easiest way to get to the French Lick Resort is to fly into the Louisville International Airport and drive about 80 minutes west. However, while you're in Louisville, make sure to explore the city's artsiest district that's buzzing with trendy shops and foodie-approved restaurants. At the time of this writing, room rates are between $300 to $700 per night, depending on which hotel you're staying at, the day of the week, and the type of room you're looking for.
In addition to the Vegas-style casino, the French Lick Resort also has multiple world-class golf courses designed by legends within the industry. Whether you love the game or just want to experience the balmy Midwest weather, these courses offer some of the best scenery around. Then, when you're done for the day, you can relax your muscles at one of two spas: one at French Lick Springs and the other at West Baden Springs.
While the French Lick Resort has more than enough going on already, it's surrounded by the Hoosier National Forest. So, you can explore the lush natural areas, including Patoka Lake. Or, if you want to see an unusual hidden Indiana wonder, you can head north to Shoals and witness the largest freestanding rock formation in this half of the United States.