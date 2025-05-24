Some Of The Midwest's Most Stunning Scenery Hides In A Charming Southern Indiana Town Of Rolling Hills
Indiana could be considered one of the many flyover states. At first blush, you may not think of planning an actual visit to Indiana. For some, it is just a spot you fly over to get to your final, more glamorous destination. On the contrary, Indiana is so much more than just a flyover state. Part of the Great Lakes region of the Midwest, Indiana is an underrated state that holds within it a world of hidden wonders.
From the world's RV capital to the country's most unique golf courses and even the underrated beach towns that sprinkle Lake Michigan's royal blue coast, Indiana has a plethora of places to visit — including a place that captures some of the Midwest's most stunning scenery. Hidden in a charming southern Indiana town of rolling hills, you will find yourself entering French Lick.
Charming, quaint, and scenic, French Lick is known for its idyllic beauty, its rich history, and its prominent past. Channel the vibes of the town's earliest visitors and take a dip in the mineral springs, which are known for their healing properties, or book a stay at one of the historic hotels like the French Lick Springs Hotel or the West Baden Springs Hotel, both of which are still open today and are actively taking reservations for guests.
The trails and trains of French Lick, Indiana
If you prefer the great outdoors and spending time with Mother Nature, then lace up your hiking boots because there are three major hiking trails you can take in French Lick, each varying in skill level, terrain, and time. For beginners, enjoy the French Lick Resort Trail. Easy and just about an hour to complete, this trail is perfect for beginners. For others looking for more of a challenge, try the Buffalo Trace Trail, which offers a shorter and a longer loop.The shorter loop is a moderate hike that is about 5 miles and takes just under two and a half hours to complete. For serious hikers, try the longer loop of the Buffalo Trace Trail. Clocking in at just under 10 miles and about four hours of hiking time, this trail combination is perfect for those looking to spend the day outdoors.
For travelers craving nostalgia from an era where petticoats and pocket watches were high fashion, you may want to see the rolling hillside charm of French Lick a different way — by railway. The French Lick Scenic Railway covers 25 miles of terrain and takes passengers from French Lick to Jasper, all while experiencing the beauty of southern Indiana and the history of this well-known scenic railway route. Spend a day traversing through the Hoosier National Forest and grab your cameras for a ride through the Burton Tunnel, which happens to be the second-longest tunnel in the state of Indiana, measuring in at 2,200 feet. If you are visiting during the holiday season, be sure to book a ride on the ever-popular Polar Express Train Ride.
Take a dip in the historic, healing mineral springs at French Lick
French Lick was first made famous in the 19th century and grew in popularity during the 20th century, when the '20s were roaring, the flapper girls were flapping, and economic prosperity was the zeitgeist of the decade. During that time, many wealthy people would flock to the unique waters of the luxurious and opulent hotels of French Lick to take a dip in their mineral springs, known for their healing properties. Luckily for visitors of French Lick, these springs are still accessible today at the very resorts that first made French Lick famous – the French Lick Resort and the West Baden Springs Hotel.
These "miracle waters" are said to supposedly cure any ailment, but even if they do not, they definitely feel good to soak in. If you want to try out these historic healing waters firsthand, then head to the spa at the French Lick Resort and book the popular Pluto Bath. The Historic Signature Pluto Bath allows you to relax in your own private tub while you soak in the same mineral water that was available to visitors hundreds of years ago — talk about historic! If you choose to relax at the spa at the West Baden Springs Hotel, ask for the Historic Signature Sprudel Bath. This mineral spring bath will help you warm up while you alleviate pain, stress, and tension, all while nourishing the skin.
French Lick is in the center of three major travel hubs. The closest is Indianapolis Airport, a two-hour drive away. You also have options at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (a bit less than three hours away) or St. Louis Airport (about four hours away). So the next time you are looking for a luxurious stay in the country, don't jet off to the English countryside. Instead, find your way to the unique countryside of French Lick, Indiana, for a weekend of historic hotels, healing mineral springs, and timeless train travel.