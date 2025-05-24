Some Of The Midwest's Most Stunning Scenery Hides In A Charming Southern Indiana Town Of Rolling Hills

Indiana could be considered one of the many flyover states. At first blush, you may not think of planning an actual visit to Indiana. For some, it is just a spot you fly over to get to your final, more glamorous destination. On the contrary, Indiana is so much more than just a flyover state. Part of the Great Lakes region of the Midwest, Indiana is an underrated state that holds within it a world of hidden wonders.

From the world's RV capital to the country's most unique golf courses and even the underrated beach towns that sprinkle Lake Michigan's royal blue coast, Indiana has a plethora of places to visit — including a place that captures some of the Midwest's most stunning scenery. Hidden in a charming southern Indiana town of rolling hills, you will find yourself entering French Lick.

Charming, quaint, and scenic, French Lick is known for its idyllic beauty, its rich history, and its prominent past. Channel the vibes of the town's earliest visitors and take a dip in the mineral springs, which are known for their healing properties, or book a stay at one of the historic hotels like the French Lick Springs Hotel or the West Baden Springs Hotel, both of which are still open today and are actively taking reservations for guests.