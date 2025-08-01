How To Choose The Best Seat On A Plane When You Need To Lock In And Work
There will always be a debate about which seat on an airplane is the best one. Of course, a big factor in determining where you choose to sit (if you have a choice at all) is what you plan to do on the flight. For instance, many travelers who take red-eye flights tend to like the window seat so they can rest against the wall and have fewer disturbances. Frequent travelers often choose the aisle seat so they can get up easily, get to their bags in the overhead bin, and stretch their legs a bit when no one is passing by. However, lots of folks need to get some work done in the air, whether to finish something up before vacation starts or because they're heading to a work-related function. So, which is the best seat when you need to lock in and work? There are a number of factors that have to be weighed in the balance, but when choosing the ideal working seat in a row, you're going to do best with a window seat.
If you're working and don't want to be disturbed, choosing the window seat means you don't have to unbuckle, move your laptop, close the tray table, and get up, which wastes a lot of time and may cause you to lose work. You're only dealing with potential elbow issues from one fellow passenger, so it may also be easier to type. The aisle seat, on the other hand, has another passenger's arm on one side and people passing with carts and heading to the restroom on the other. Window seats also allow you to have control of the sun shade to reduce glare. However, where in the plane you choose your window seat can make a big difference as well.
Where to choose your window seat if you need to work
Obviously, window seats in first and business class are going to be best in terms of room, but even if you're in economy, there are benefits to certain areas. (It's worth checking out sites like AeroLopa to explore the seat map of your particular plane and choose your spot accordingly.) The bulkhead is a pretty good choice if you need to get work done, as you won't have people reclining into you, forcing your laptop forward and practically onto your lap. However, you may want to avoid family-friendly seats (with a stroller indication on a seat map), as they tend to be noisier. You might also want to look into a seat that has a power source if you don't have a power bank with you. (You can also charge up in the airport before your flight.)
Another thing you should consider is turbulence. It's hard to type when you're bouncing around, but the closer you are to the front, the less likely it is that you'll feel it. That's also true over the wing. Additionally, it's often quieter there, as the area with the restrooms in the back can be louder and full of people waiting their turn. If you do end up in the back, however, there is one perk: Since people like to get off the plane quickly, they tend to pick the front. Therefore, if you're in the back, you may find yourself with an empty middle seat next to you. Above all else, don't book a basic economy seat, as most of them don't allow you to pick your own seat and are instead assigned to you. Finally, check out travel expert Samantha Brown's tips to secure the best possible plane seat.