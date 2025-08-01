How To Choose The Best Seat On A Plane When You Need To Lock In And Work

There will always be a debate about which seat on an airplane is the best one. Of course, a big factor in determining where you choose to sit (if you have a choice at all) is what you plan to do on the flight. For instance, many travelers who take red-eye flights tend to like the window seat so they can rest against the wall and have fewer disturbances. Frequent travelers often choose the aisle seat so they can get up easily, get to their bags in the overhead bin, and stretch their legs a bit when no one is passing by. However, lots of folks need to get some work done in the air, whether to finish something up before vacation starts or because they're heading to a work-related function. So, which is the best seat when you need to lock in and work? There are a number of factors that have to be weighed in the balance, but when choosing the ideal working seat in a row, you're going to do best with a window seat.

If you're working and don't want to be disturbed, choosing the window seat means you don't have to unbuckle, move your laptop, close the tray table, and get up, which wastes a lot of time and may cause you to lose work. You're only dealing with potential elbow issues from one fellow passenger, so it may also be easier to type. The aisle seat, on the other hand, has another passenger's arm on one side and people passing with carts and heading to the restroom on the other. Window seats also allow you to have control of the sun shade to reduce glare. However, where in the plane you choose your window seat can make a big difference as well.