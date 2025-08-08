Miami Beach's Art Show With Humble Beginnings Is Now A World-Famous Spectacle With Frequent Celebrity Appearances

Art shows draw people from around the globe to different cities to see what's up and coming in the art world or to place a bid on some of the biggest names in contemporary design. You might head to Times Square in New York for the world's largest and longest-running digital art exhibition. Another landmark art festival is the Old Town Art Fair held in one of Chicago's hippest neighborhoods, Old Town Triangle. But the most prestigious art show in the U.S. and one of the best known in the world takes place in Miami Beach during the shoulder season. Art Basel Miami Beach is the American rendition of the famed Art Basel of Switzerland, and it doubles as a celebration of contemporary art and a gathering place for the world's elite and acclaimed.

These days, Art Basel Miami Beach draws in over 80,000 attendees each year, which have included everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Ice Spice. In the beginning, though, the fair had a rocky start. It was set to launch in December 2001, but was undercut by the World Trade Center attacks just three months before. Instead of an official debut, that year became a more low-key prototype for the following year's premiere, with a few private collection visits and museum shows open. When the show officially launched in 2002, it immediately blew up, though, with thousands of registered press, major collectors in attendance, and various art programming occurring all around the city. The event would shape Miami Beach's art scene profoundly. New art institutions, like the Miami Arts Center, opened to capitalize on the fair's success, and the event has since dominated art news every year, responsible for such major headlines as the banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $150,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach 2019.