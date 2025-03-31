One Of Miami's Most Walkable Neighborhoods Is An Underrated Artsy Gem Full Of Eclectic Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the Floridian city of Miami is synonymous with scenic beaches, glamour, and style, it isn't generally considered one of the country's hotspots when it comes to art. However, look a little closer, and you'll see that the city is bursting with creativity, with the Wynwood neighborhood in particular having long established itself as downtown Miami's hottest art hub.

The core of the Wynwood art scene is Wynwood Walls, which was founded in 2009 by real estate developer Tony Goldman. What was once a warehouse is now a stunning outdoor gallery boasting 80,000 square feet of eye-popping murals along with stunning sculptures by international artists. The area welcomes around 3 million visitors a year.

But as sprawling as it is, Wynwood Walls is just a fraction of what the wider Wynwood Art District has to offer. The walkable neighborhood is home to around 70 diverse spaces dedicated to art and performance, such as the non-profit Margulies Collection, which houses a great deal of conceptual modern art, and the Art of Hip-Hop, which focuses on visuals inspired by hip-hop culture. You'll also find countless bars, eateries, and eclectic shops that reflect Wynwood's independent spirit. As such, it makes for a great city break destination that will likely leave you feeling inspired and creative.