One Of Miami's Most Walkable Neighborhoods Is An Underrated Artsy Gem Full Of Eclectic Shops
While the Floridian city of Miami is synonymous with scenic beaches, glamour, and style, it isn't generally considered one of the country's hotspots when it comes to art. However, look a little closer, and you'll see that the city is bursting with creativity, with the Wynwood neighborhood in particular having long established itself as downtown Miami's hottest art hub.
The core of the Wynwood art scene is Wynwood Walls, which was founded in 2009 by real estate developer Tony Goldman. What was once a warehouse is now a stunning outdoor gallery boasting 80,000 square feet of eye-popping murals along with stunning sculptures by international artists. The area welcomes around 3 million visitors a year.
But as sprawling as it is, Wynwood Walls is just a fraction of what the wider Wynwood Art District has to offer. The walkable neighborhood is home to around 70 diverse spaces dedicated to art and performance, such as the non-profit Margulies Collection, which houses a great deal of conceptual modern art, and the Art of Hip-Hop, which focuses on visuals inspired by hip-hop culture. You'll also find countless bars, eateries, and eclectic shops that reflect Wynwood's independent spirit. As such, it makes for a great city break destination that will likely leave you feeling inspired and creative.
Dining and shopping in Wynwood
Miami may have once topped the polls for being America's rudest city, but visitors have nothing but good things to say about Wynwood. Along with its wide-ranging art scene, Wynwood offers an amazing range of food and drink options, as well as some of the Sunshine State's most interesting shopping opportunities.
For a casual bite between galleries, check out Skinny Louie, a much-loved burger chain that began its story with the Wynwood branch on Northwest 24th Street. Louie slings their famous "smash'd" burgers, made with 100% Black Angus beef. One of the hippest places to eat, drink, and party in Wynwood is Mayami, a Mexican fusion restaurant that opened in 2020. Open at noon for brunch on weekends, it carries on until 3 AM daily, offering a bar and nightclub atmosphere along with live entertainment.
When it comes to great stores, there is so much to explore. The Wynwood Marketplace is packed with local vendors who trade in everything from handmade clothes and accessories to arts and crafts, plus tons of food options. The Wynwood Kollective, a pioneering community of artists and vendors, is another must-visit, as is Wynwood Tribe, a funky clothes outlet that's very highly rated by online reviewers.
Making the most of Wynwood Miami
But all of this is still only scratching the surface of what the Wynwood Art District has to offer in terms of art and culture. The best way to make the most of a visit to the area is to book a private Wynwood art tour, a 3-hour deep dive into the best art the neighborhood has to offer. Starting, of course, at Wynwood Walls, visitors are then taken to some of the area's most prominent galleries and collections. Throughout the tour, the expert guide will give you key insights into the neighborhood's past as a warehousing center, how it has eventually evolved to become known as one of America's most vibrant and artistic districts, and what the art scene has to offer today.
The best time to visit Wynwood is arguably early spring, when the weather in Miami is in the 70s, meaning it's warm but not too stuffy to explore the local art scene or enjoy your tour. Speaking of which, tours are available all year round and include private transportation and bottled water to keep you comfortable and hydrated whatever the weather. Visitors can get to Wynwood easily from Miami Airport, which is just over 7 miles away, while local hotels such as the Moxy Miami Wynwood reflect the area's artistic spirit through their choice of decor.
