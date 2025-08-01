The Most Affordable Day Of The Week To Book A Cruise
If there's one thing guaranteed to make you seasick, it's booking that bucket-list cruise to your dream island only to discover a few days later that the price has massively dropped. Scoring great cruise deals isn't exactly rocket science, but tapping into a little booking wisdom goes a long way, especially when it comes to knowing the most affordable day of the week to pull the trigger. Thanks to a 2018 study by cruise aggregator Cruisewatch that analyzed over 600,000 data points, it's been determined that Thursday is the most affordable day of the week to book a cruise. "Cruise prices fluctuate with demand and supply," says Cruisewatch co-founder Britta Bernhard. "Most people do not realize that they can save massive amounts of money by booking at the right time."
In addition to Thursday, website CruiseBooking.com heralds Tuesday as an equally affordable day to source the best cruise fares. Tuesday and Thursday are the most reliable days for big cruise lines to offer great promotions like slashed fares, discounted amenities, and onboard perks. To score even lower fares on these days, there are a few things you can do. Having flexible travel dates is a big plus since it gives you the freedom to book when cruise lines are plugging their best offers. Additionally, consider booking between January and March during what's known in the cruise industry as "wave season." This is when cruise lines release some of their sweetest annual deals.
So now that you know the most affordable days of the week to book a cruise, wanna know the worst? Avoid booking on Wednesday when there's a 34% chance that cruise fares will suffer a mid-week spike. If you can't book Tuesday or Thursday, in general, weekends see steadier fares and less volatility.
More timely tips for booking an affordable cruise
It's not just the day of the week that counts when vying for the lowest cruise fares. The time to departure and which cruise line you choose factor big in snagging premium prices. A different Cruisewatch study from 2018 of 18,983 sailings broken down by region found that prices fluctuate significantly the closer you get to the day of departure. This translates to serious savings in several coveted regions. In North America, booking closer to the departure date can result in a fare that's an incredible 71% cheaper. The sweet spot for scoring big deals on cruises in the North America region, as well as in the Middle East, South America, and Southern Europe, is 55 to 75 days before departure.
Of course, there are exceptions. When booking the ultimate Alaskan cruise, the early bird catches the worm, since cruise schedules revolve around Alaska's tumultuous weather and seasonal activities. It's best to book Alaska cruises at least six months out and as much as a year or two in advance for cruises during the summer high season. But in a destination like the Caribbean, where cruises operate year round, wait it out and book closer to departure for good deals because the supply and demand are aligned. The takeaway here is that the region matters when it comes to how far in advance of departure to book.
It's also worth noting that some cruise lines offer better last-minute deals than others. Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line offer up to 59% discounts on last-minute bookings, while Royal Caribbean Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line rarely give discounts above 40%. If you want to save even more on your next cruise, check out how to book the most affordable room on a cruise.