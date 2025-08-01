If there's one thing guaranteed to make you seasick, it's booking that bucket-list cruise to your dream island only to discover a few days later that the price has massively dropped. Scoring great cruise deals isn't exactly rocket science, but tapping into a little booking wisdom goes a long way, especially when it comes to knowing the most affordable day of the week to pull the trigger. Thanks to a 2018 study by cruise aggregator Cruisewatch that analyzed over 600,000 data points, it's been determined that Thursday is the most affordable day of the week to book a cruise. "Cruise prices fluctuate with demand and supply," says Cruisewatch co-founder Britta Bernhard. "Most people do not realize that they can save massive amounts of money by booking at the right time."

In addition to Thursday, website CruiseBooking.com heralds Tuesday as an equally affordable day to source the best cruise fares. Tuesday and Thursday are the most reliable days for big cruise lines to offer great promotions like slashed fares, discounted amenities, and onboard perks. To score even lower fares on these days, there are a few things you can do. Having flexible travel dates is a big plus since it gives you the freedom to book when cruise lines are plugging their best offers. Additionally, consider booking between January and March during what's known in the cruise industry as "wave season." This is when cruise lines release some of their sweetest annual deals.

So now that you know the most affordable days of the week to book a cruise, wanna know the worst? Avoid booking on Wednesday when there's a 34% chance that cruise fares will suffer a mid-week spike. If you can't book Tuesday or Thursday, in general, weekends see steadier fares and less volatility.