The Unexpected Reason You Should Never Pack Dried Coconut In Your Luggage

Dried coconut might seem like the perfect choice for a snack to pack in your bag during a trip: it's lightweight, shelf-stable, and delivers a tropical burst of energy mid-flight or during a long layover. But before you toss that bag of dried coconut into your carry-on or checked luggage, know that it could sabotage your travel plans in more ways than one. Dried coconut, especially in the form of copra (the dried meat of the coconut), is considered so flammable that it's listed as a Class 4 Dangerous Good by the International Air Transport Association. That puts it in the same category as matches, lighters, metal powders, and batteries. Dust from the dried coconut can be easily ignited, and its natural fats may heat up in certain conditions. Though dried coconut isn't generally banned on planes, some countries, like the U.K., take a strict stance on coconut. The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority has outright banned coconut meat from hand luggage because of its highly combustible properties.

The problem lies in the high oil content of dried coconut. When stored in warm environments — like the cargo hold of a plane or a sun-soaked car trunk — this oil can start to oxidize. In tightly packed conditions with little airflow, that oxidation process builds heat, and in extreme cases, it can lead to spontaneous combustion. It doesn't happen often, but it's enough of a risk that aviation authorities have flagged dried coconut as a material that needs to be declared and handled with caution.