Oregon's Massive National Forest Is An Alpine Playground With Lakes, Canyons, And Elk-Filled Meadows

Any visit to Umatilla National Forest must include a mix of high and low, with something in between. For the "high" portion of a visit, the forest's unique topography creates a series of canyon-top viewpoints to witness some stunning panoramas. The Stahl Canyon Overlook exemplifies the mix; raptors stream across the sky while wildlife peruses the valleys below.

Dropping down into the "low" portion of a trip leads one to the forest's most vibrant scenery within the crevices and valleys between the canyons. There, one can find the largest Rocky Mountain elk population of any national forest, two varieties of grouse, two species of bighorn sheep, moose, wild turkey, deer, and a whole smattering of animals that make the area a favorite among hunters and naturalists.

The "something in between" can be found in the forest's collection of aquatic locales. Lakes, streams, and rivers crisscross the terrain, presenting opportunities to swim, kayak, fish, or boat. The problem won't be so much where to go, but choosing what to leave out. Jubilee Lake, which hosts the forest's most popular campground, provides the perfect shelter on sultry days. The lake's spruce fir perimeter and high elevation keep temperatures reasonable, while still offering a good spot to take a dip or reel in some fish.