Oregon's Coastal Wildlife Refuge With Unique Wildlife Links Over A Thousand Charming Islands

Off the coast of Oregon is a speckled display of rock formations jutting from the water. What looks like a scattering of craggy islands is actually a protected habitat that supports over a million seabirds: the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. More than 1,400 charming islands fall under its protection. This federal land is part of the many wonders that make up the region's shoreline, which includes marvels like the largest sea cave in North or South America.

Under Oregon's moody skies, onlookers might spot black oystercatchers stepping along shore tops, pigeon guillemots tucked into crags, or tufted puffins diving into the whitewash. Threatened and endangered species, like brown pelicans and bald eagles, can also be seen flying between the rocky outcrops, with sea lions and seals hauled on sunny ledges below.

America's Wildlife Refuge system was created in 1903 to protect land that is heavily relied on by wildlife and to ensure that the animals' needs are the main management driver for each property. The 320-mile Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge was designated on May 6, 1935. It is one of six refuges in the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, which is defined as a group of protected landscapes that are close together and have similar management requirements. Every tiny rock and reef, save for one lone acre belonging to Tillamook Rock, is also classified as federal wilderness, meaning they remain untouched and pristine.