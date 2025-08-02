This Rarely-Visited Country Has Lively Coral Reefs, Wreck Diving, And Phenomenal Stargazing

Nestled in the center of the Pacific Ocean is an island nation rich in natural beauty on land and under the water. The Marshall Islands, recognized as an independent nation in 1986, is a place of slow-paced, sunny days and clear, star-soaked nights. While the island nation has over 1,200 islands and atolls, only 24 are inhabited, and most tourists spend their time on just a handful of these.

The 55,000 citizens of the Marshall Islands welcome just 10,500 visitors a year to explore their pristine white sand beaches. This can be attributed to the remote location of the sprawling islands: the shortest flight to reach the capital of Majuro is from Honolulu, clocking in at just over 5 hours, and is offered only a handful of times a week. On average, travel time from the West Coast of the U.S. is over 24 hours with stops, and it carries a hefty price tag. Domestic and regional flights link some of the other atolls and islands.

If dipping your toes in this magical corner of the Pacific is on your bucket list, you might want to make it a higher priority. Much of this tiny nation lies less than 20 feet above high tide. As a result, like many other destinations being destroyed by climate change, it is severely threatened by rising sea levels. The good news is that this young nation is focusing on sustainable measures to increase tourism and combat climate vulnerability.