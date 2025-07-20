These Epic, Under-The-Radar Scuba Diving Spots Are Hidden Within The US Southwest
While many choose to explore the U.S. Southwest along storied, scenic roads or venture out to see beautiful landscapes and the Grand Canyon, there's another group of people who visit the region for a very unique reason: scuba diving. That's right. The region may be known for its hot, dry weather, but in the desert lie several oases where you can scuba dive and swim.
These dive spots span five states in the Southwest — Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah — and are easily accessible outside of major cities such as Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more (if you have a car). Many of these places also have nearby dive shops, underwater attractions, restaurants, and places to stay so that you can make the most of your time there.
Whether you're just learning how to scuba dive or you're a seasoned pro hoping to dive in unique, unexpected, and under-the-radar waters, these hidden dive spots within the U.S. Southwest are not to be missed.
Dive inside a massive rock at Homestead Crater, Utah
Homestead Crater is located just an hour outside of Salt Lake City, and is a geothermal spring with warm waters around 90 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. The crater was formed over 10,000 years ago, encapsulated in a 55-foot limestone rock with an opening at the top to let in fresh air and sunlight. Scuba divers can enjoy 65 feet of diving, and you can even get your scuba certification if you're new to the sport.
The crater, which is the most unique destination to swim in Utah, is open for diving from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. It costs $25 per person to dive during the week, and $30 per person on the weekends, and reservations are required by contacting the Utah Crater company beforehand. They also offer on-site gear rental, too, for an additional $30 at the time of writing, and courses to introduce new people to scuba diving and to earn your certification.
If you come to the crater to dive, you can stay directly next to it at the Homestead Resort, at a neighboring hotel, or somewhere in Salt Lake City if you don't mind driving. After a long day of diving, you can satisfy the appetite you worked up at one of the resort's restaurants, 1886 Grill, Simon's Restaurant, and The Milk House.
Explore sunken boats and secret coves in Lake Mead, Nevada
Lake Mead, Nevada, is a cool experience for anyone visiting the Las Vegas area. The lake is massive and has tons of dive spots within its freshwater depths. It's about a 40-minute drive from Las Vegas. There are several dive shops in the area, including Sin City Scuba and 3rd Reef Divers, that offer courses and rentals.
In the lake, there are sunken boats, canyons, coves, and reefs you can experience. The local dive shops offer day trips to the lake, night diving, and wreck diving. They also offer gear rental and scuba courses to get certified or advance your skills. The lake is great to dive year-round with good visibility, reaching 50 feet. One thing to be aware of is that the lake is located in a mountainous area at 1,200 feet above sea level, so you must be careful about where you stay and not change elevations too quickly to avoid decompression sickness.
Scuba with catfish and carp in Lake Pleasant, Arizona
Lake Pleasant is just one hour away from Phoenix, and there's plenty to see and do at this wonderful lake. It's home to catfish, carp, bluegill, and bass, and though it can be cold in the winter, the visibility is fantastic, at around 40-60 feet. And your adventures don't have to stop at just scuba diving. You can also camp, fish, boat, hike, and swim at Lake Pleasant.
Local dive shops based in Phoenix offer day trips to the lake, where you can dive with an instructor or take a course. Options include Fins Up Scuba, Cyborg Pirate, Pro Diving Addicts, and Sea 2 Sea Scuba. Prices vary depending on the dive shop. One of the most popular sites in Lake Pleasant is the Old Waddell Dam, which was once the largest dam of its kind when it was completed in 1927, and is now submerged underwater.
Near Lake Pleasant, there are several resorts, hotels, and campgrounds you can stay at if you want to stay on the lake and not in Phoenix. There are also a few restaurant options right on the lake itself. Dillon's Bayou at Pleasant Harbor serves classic Kansas City barbecue, and Scorpion Bay Grill serves up timeless grilled favorites on its floating restaurant.
Discover Cold War history in the Valhalla Missile Silo, Texas
Valhalla Missile Silo is a dive site in central Texas that is full of interesting history. Just a 38-minute drive outside of Abilene and just under 3 hours from Fort Worth, this dive site used to be a nuclear missile silo during the Cold War before being bought by a couple that turned it into a dive site called Family Scuba Center.
The silo is 60 feet wide and 170 feet tall, though most of it extends underground. You have to descend several sets of stairs to access the clear waters. Though you won't see any fish underwater, you'll be able to see some old remnants at the bottom and experience a unique part of history. This dive site also combines a few specialty dives. It is considered to be an elevation dive, because it is about 2,500 feet above sea level, and can also be counted as a night dive, deep dive, and wreck dive.
There's a bed and breakfast on site you can stay at, located in the old missile base nearby. You can take a tour of the silo to learn about how it was used during the Cold War and what life was like there. There are many other options in the neighboring Abilene too, including hotels and guesthouses.
Enjoy crystal clear waters at the Santa Rosa Blue Hole, New Mexico
The Santa Rosa Blue Hole is located just off the iconic Route 66, and is easily accessible from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, less than a two-hour drive from each city. It's a natural flowing spring with waters that stay a constant 61 degrees Fahrenheit and maintain excellent clarity throughout its 80-foot depth, perfect for recreational scuba divers. It is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Blue Hole is an underrated jewel in the heart of New Mexico's desert that's an affordable, easy place to dive or get scuba certified. It costs $25 for a one-week permit to dive, or $75 for an annual pass at the time of writing. The dive shop nearby, the Santa Rosa Dive Center, offers rentals and courses. You can see rock formations and plenty of fish, as the Blue Hole does not allow fishing. And for more adventures, you can also swim, cliff jump, and snorkel at the Blue Hole. The Blue Hole is even dog-friendly, though they can't go in the water.
The Blue Hole is located in the town of Santa Rosa, New Mexico, and has several options for places to stay around $100 per night, making it an affordable place. Because of its proximity to Route 66, there are plenty of delicious places to eat, such as Mr. Bee's Coffee and Teas, Chico's, Joseph's Bar and Grill, and many fast food chains.