These Epic, Under-The-Radar Scuba Diving Spots Are Hidden Within The US Southwest

While many choose to explore the U.S. Southwest along storied, scenic roads or venture out to see beautiful landscapes and the Grand Canyon, there's another group of people who visit the region for a very unique reason: scuba diving. That's right. The region may be known for its hot, dry weather, but in the desert lie several oases where you can scuba dive and swim.

These dive spots span five states in the Southwest — Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah — and are easily accessible outside of major cities such as Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more (if you have a car). Many of these places also have nearby dive shops, underwater attractions, restaurants, and places to stay so that you can make the most of your time there.

Whether you're just learning how to scuba dive or you're a seasoned pro hoping to dive in unique, unexpected, and under-the-radar waters, these hidden dive spots within the U.S. Southwest are not to be missed.