Planning A Greek Island Cruise? A New Tourist Fee Could Impact Your Trip (Here's What You Need To Know)

Prepare to pony up extra on your next Greek island cruise. The Greek government has implemented a new sustainable tourism fee for passengers disembarking from cruise ships. The fee, which takes effect the summer of 2025, applies to all Greek islands but is higher for certain destinations. Most islands will charge a €5 fee (about $6), while the hotspots of Santorini and Mykonos will hit cruise passengers with €20 (roughly $23). After September 30, fees will drop to €3 (about $4) for most islands and to €12 (around $14) for Santorini and Mykonos. From November through March, the low season, feels plummet to €4 for Santorini and Mykonos and just €1 for the rest of the Greek isles.

Expect to pay your cruise company directly, after which they'll remit the tax to each destination on a quarterly basis. Island hoppers beware, as fees will be charged at each port. If you've been itching to tick Santorini or Mykonos off your bucket list but aren't crazy about the potential new dent in your wallet, consider visiting Greece's wildly affordable alternative to Santorini with beautiful beaches and thinner crowds, or skipping crowded Mykonos for a more affordable Greek island with golden beaches.

The tax is intended to combat overtourism to Greece's historic, increasingly overwhelmed islands. About 40 million tourists visited Greece in 2024, according to the Bank of Greece (via Ekathimerini), including 7.9 million who arrived by cruise ship, per data from the Hellenic Ports Association. That marked a 13% increase from the year prior, when 768 cruise ships docked in Mykonos alone. Surprisingly, the lesser-hyped Zakynthos is Greece's most heavil touristed island, according to a study by Which? Travel (via Euronews), with a ratio of about 150 for every resident. Ironically, the island is often marketed as a "hidden gem."