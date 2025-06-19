Minnesota's Scenic Byway On Lake Superior's Impressive Shores Is An Idyllic All-American Adventure
Minnesota is full of spectacular scenery and outdoor adventures. And with some of the safest roads in the country, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is the perfect destination for a road trip. Head up along the North Shore of Lake Superior, and you'll find one of the best scenic drives in the country: State Highway 61, a designated All-American Road.
This epic road trip stretches for 154 miles, starting in Duluth and rolling north to Grand Portage, close to the Canadian border. Duluth is famous as the birthplace of musician Bob Dylan, and there's a lot to see and do here. Start by wandering the lakeshore at Canal Park before seeing the impressive Aerial Lift Bridge; it opened in 1905 and is one of the major landmarks in the city. For the best view of the city and lake, head up to Enger Tower. Don't miss a stop at Glensheen Mansion, a stunning 39-room mansion that's the most visited historic house in the state. Once you're done sightseeing in Duluth, you can begin the epic road trip up to Grand Portage along State Highway 61.
What to see on a North Shore road trip
As you start the drive north, stop at Two Harbors to fuel up at Betty's Pies, a Minnesota institution that began in 1957. Your next stop should be Gooseberry Falls State Park and its unmatched hikes, where you can trek the 2.2-mile Gitchi Gummi Trail to see the park's best waterfalls. Be sure to visit the stunning pink-hued Iona's Beach, a truly unique spot on the North Shore. Next, stop at Split Rock Lighthouse; you can tour the historic monument or head to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park to snap the best photos of this Minnesota landmark. Detour slightly off the route to hike one of the best parts of the Superior Hiking Trail, the 7-mile Bean and Bear Lakes Trail. For some of the most unique views along the North Shore, visit the lava rocks of Palisade Head, which formed 1.1 billion years ago.
Lutsen is a top destination for adventure lovers. After taking the gondola to the summit of Eagle Mountain, take a thrilling ride down on the alpine slide; in winter, skiers will want to try the runs at Lutsen Mountains Ski Resort. For art and culture, stop at Grand Marais — it's the oldest art colony in the state. There are plenty of cool shops and galleries here, plus beloved foodie spots like World's Best Donuts and Sven and Ole's Pizza. As you near the end of the road trip, stop for the 2.5-mile hike up Mount Josephine — the views over Lake Superior are superb. Finish off your Minnesota getaway at the underrated town of Grand Portage. Here you'll find the mesmerizing display of High Falls and its 120-foot-tall cliffs, or you can dive into the Grand Portage National Monument to learn more about the fur trade.
Planning your trip to Lake Superior's North Shore
Duluth International Airport is the closest and most convenient hub for this scenic drive along Minnesota's North Shore. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best airports in North America. Fly in here, and you're looking at a 2.5-hour drive to Duluth. Regardless of which airport you choose, you'll want to pick up a rental vehicle so you can enjoy this road trip at your own pace.
If you're looking for places to stay, you'll be spoiled for choice on the North Shore — from cozy cabins to luxurious resorts, there's something for everyone. Stay at the Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza in Duluth for an unbeatable location in Canal Park. Grand Superior Lodge in Castle Danger has a variety of accommodation options, from log cabins to comfortable lodge rooms. Bluefin Bay is another popular place to stay, with a prime lakeshore location; it's often cited as one of the most romantic resorts in Minnesota. But no matter where you stay, this stunning drive through Minnesota is bound to delight with its dramatic views, charming towns, and unrivaled natural beauty.