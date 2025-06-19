Minnesota's Scenic Byway On Lake Superior's Impressive Shores Is An Idyllic All-American Adventure

As you start the drive north, stop at Two Harbors to fuel up at Betty's Pies, a Minnesota institution that began in 1957. Your next stop should be Gooseberry Falls State Park and its unmatched hikes, where you can trek the 2.2-mile Gitchi Gummi Trail to see the park's best waterfalls. Be sure to visit the stunning pink-hued Iona's Beach, a truly unique spot on the North Shore. Next, stop at Split Rock Lighthouse; you can tour the historic monument or head to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park to snap the best photos of this Minnesota landmark. Detour slightly off the route to hike one of the best parts of the Superior Hiking Trail, the 7-mile Bean and Bear Lakes Trail. For some of the most unique views along the North Shore, visit the lava rocks of Palisade Head, which formed 1.1 billion years ago.

Lutsen is a top destination for adventure lovers. After taking the gondola to the summit of Eagle Mountain, take a thrilling ride down on the alpine slide; in winter, skiers will want to try the runs at Lutsen Mountains Ski Resort. For art and culture, stop at Grand Marais — it's the oldest art colony in the state. There are plenty of cool shops and galleries here, plus beloved foodie spots like World's Best Donuts and Sven and Ole's Pizza. As you near the end of the road trip, stop for the 2.5-mile hike up Mount Josephine — the views over Lake Superior are superb. Finish off your Minnesota getaway at the underrated town of Grand Portage. Here you'll find the mesmerizing display of High Falls and its 120-foot-tall cliffs, or you can dive into the Grand Portage National Monument to learn more about the fur trade.