Delaware's Capital City Offers A Quaint Getaway Full Of Casual Dining, Historic Charm, And High-Speed Events
Although Delaware is better known for its coastal cities and is home to a handful of beautiful islands with stunning coastal views, the capital city of Dover is a great escape if you need to take a break from the daily hustle. The atmosphere is more slow-paced and laid-back, and a casual walk through the historic downtown can be an attraction in itself. While here, you can taste the local cuisine, watch some thrilling races at Dover Motor Speedway, or visit one of the city's many museums.
One important thing to know about Dover is that it's a treasure trove for history lovers. With a rich history dating back to how the country was founded, you can explore the city's historic downtown and the First State Heritage Park — which includes sites from both Dover and Wilmington, located about an hour away. Additionally, Dover is also a popular destination for fans of racing, as the Dover Motor Speedway has been the venue for many NASCAR events for over 50 years, with a hundred races hosted under its belt.
As you're discovering the top sites, don't forget to fill up on local goodies! This includes snagging some sweet treats, enjoying a seafood meal, and checking out plenty of other spots in the city as you go shopping for souvenirs in Forney's Too or Delaware Shoppes.
Enjoying heart-racing thrills in Dover
There are several things you can do to fill your time in the city. Whether it's history, racing, or culture, Dover has something for everyone. If you're a big NASCAR fan, for example, you should definitely hit up the Dover Motor Speedway — a top destination that draws in the tourist crowds when the NASCAR races are happening.
That said, if you're not too keen on the events, you can still visit the track and try your hand at one of their track time experiences. With options ranging from five to 48 minutes, you can ride solo inside a NASCAR race car. Alternatively, if you'd prefer to ride along with a professional, you can pay for a joy ride with either three or six laps around the track.
Once the adrenaline wears off, head to one of Dover's most popular dining spots for a taste of the local cuisine. For example, Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant is a local eatery that's got all your seafood cravings covered. Serving up the daily catch, their menu highlights the freshest seafood paired with a lively atmosphere and friendly service. For something more casual, the Rail House is a beer garden downtown that offers typical German food and beer. Better yet, you can take your burger and beer out to the patio and soak in the sun on a great day out.
Dive deep into the history of Dover
As Delaware's only national park, the First State Heritage Park is the perfect spot to explore the history of Delaware as the first state to ratify the federal constitution. Centered around Dover's Green historic district downtown, the park features lots of attractions, including the John Bell House Interpretive Center, Biggs Museum of American Art, Woodburn and Hall House, and Johnson Victrola Museum.
Each of these spaces shines a light on a different aspect of the past — whether it's a look at what 18th-century Dover looked like, or a visit to the first permanent capital building from 1791. Beyond the historical downtown, you should also make some time to check out the John Dickinson Plantation. The childhood home of John Dickinson — known as the "penman of the Revolution" — the site now serves as a museum that explores the experiences of enslaved and free Black families who lived and worked on the plantation
Getting to Dover is easy. If you're flying, you can start your journey with a drive from Wilmington Airport, located only an hour away. If you're coming from farther away, the Baltimore/Washington International Airport is still within easy reach at just a two hours away. From there, you can also hit the road to explore another one of Delaware's charming colonial towns in Odessa, located a 30-minute drive away.