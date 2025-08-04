Delaware's Capital City Offers A Quaint Getaway Full Of Casual Dining, Historic Charm, And High-Speed Events

Although Delaware is better known for its coastal cities and is home to a handful of beautiful islands with stunning coastal views, the capital city of Dover is a great escape if you need to take a break from the daily hustle. The atmosphere is more slow-paced and laid-back, and a casual walk through the historic downtown can be an attraction in itself. While here, you can taste the local cuisine, watch some thrilling races at Dover Motor Speedway, or visit one of the city's many museums.

One important thing to know about Dover is that it's a treasure trove for history lovers. With a rich history dating back to how the country was founded, you can explore the city's historic downtown and the First State Heritage Park — which includes sites from both Dover and Wilmington, located about an hour away. Additionally, Dover is also a popular destination for fans of racing, as the Dover Motor Speedway has been the venue for many NASCAR events for over 50 years, with a hundred races hosted under its belt.

As you're discovering the top sites, don't forget to fill up on local goodies! This includes snagging some sweet treats, enjoying a seafood meal, and checking out plenty of other spots in the city as you go shopping for souvenirs in Forney's Too or Delaware Shoppes.