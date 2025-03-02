Delaware's Charming Colonial Town Is A Historic Haven With A Quaint Downtown And Preserved Architecture

Although often overlooked, the small state of Delaware really packs a punch with its historical significance. The first state to ratify the United States Constitution is home to a number of quaint towns that are well worth a visit if what you're looking for is a glimpse back in time, and Odessa is top on our list. As one of the oldest towns in Delaware, Odessa dates all the way back to the 1660s when the area first became a Dutch settlement. The Federalist architecture and gorgeously restored homes that draw visitors today are a result of the hamlet's riverside location, which made it an important grain shipping port after the English took control of the area in 1664.

By the 1730's the town formerly known as Cantwell's Bridge was bustling. Its important commercial role along the Delaware River persisted for well over a century, but the railroad introduced in 1855 served as a more cost-effective option for transporting goods. The competition delivered a blow to the local economy that Cantwell's Bridge would never recover from, and not even the new name of Odessa – chosen to bring to mind the success of another well-known wheat port in southwestern Ukraine – could save the town's commercial status.

Today, Odessa boasts an unmatched charm that will capture the heart of any tourist with an eye for colonial architecture and an ear for history, and its proximity to other Delaware destinations like Wilmington and New Castle, another riverfront city frozen in time with cobbled streets and European charm, make it an easy addition to any road trip in the area. Read on to learn about the local businesses and historic sites that make this unknown treasure a desirable place to visit all on its own.